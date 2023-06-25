×
Friday’s Digital Daily: June 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

The Virality of Gut Health

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the First Good American Store With Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede

Accessories

Tom Daley, Miguel Fete Christian Louboutin’s Astroloubi Launch in Paris

The Most-Searched BET Awards Performances: Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland and More

The annual awards show returns on Sunday evening.

Beyoncé performs during the On The Run Tour: Beyoncé And Jay-Z in 2014.
390649 09: Actress Regina King during the First Annual BET Awards June 19, 2001 in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
390649 03: Los Angeles Laker Shaquille O''Neal during the First Annual BET Awards June 19, 2001 in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 24: Entertainer La Toya Jackson attends the 3rd Annual BET Awards Show at the Kodak Theatre June 24, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 24: Singer Kelly Rowland attends the 3rd Annual BET Awards Show at the Kodak Theatre June 24, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Since 2001, the BET Awards have celebrated the best in Black talent across television, film, music and sports. Over the years, the annual awards show has seen a slew of A-list performers including Lizzo, Migos and Lil Nas X.

But even these buzzy modern acts don’t stack up against their predecessors, at least according to Google. The tech company has kept track of the most-searched performances at the BET Awards since 2004, with artists like Beyoncé, Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj scoring spots among the top five.

This year’s BET Awards will recognize the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop with artists like Tyga, Chief Keef and Coi Leray taking the stage to honor the popular genre.

Ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, here’s a look back at the most viral performances at the BET Awards.

Kelly Rowland, 2011

Singer Kelly Rowland performs onstage at the BET Awards '11 held at The Shrine Auditorium on June 26, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/WireImage)
Kelly Rowland performs at the BET Awards in 2011. WireImage

During the 2011 BET Awards, Kelly Rowland performed “Motivation” alongside rapper Trey Songz. The track, which was featured on Rowland’s album “Here I Am,” became one of her top singles. “Motivation” earned Rowland a number one spot on the Hip Hop charts for seven consecutive weeks.

Chris Brown, 2011

Singer Chris Brown performs onstage at the BET Awards '11 held at The Shrine Auditorium on June 26, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Chris Brown performs at the BET Awards in 2011. WireImage

Chris Brown’s campy zoot suit, which featured statement shoulders and oversized jodhpurs, was only one highlight of his 2011 BET Awards act. Brown shared the stage with Hip Hop legend Busta Rhymes to perform their hit collaboration “Look At Me Now.” During the ceremony, Brown took home five awards, including Best Male R&B Artist and Video of the Year.

Beyoncé, 2014

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 12: Beyonce performs during the "On The Run Tour: Beyonce And Jay-Z" at the Stade de France on September 12, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Myrna Suarez/WireImage for Parkwood Entertainment)
Beyoncé performs during the On The Run Tour: Beyoncé and Jay-Z in 2014. Myrna Suarez

Leave it to Beyoncé and Jay-Z to have a major power couple moment at the 2014 BET Awards. Both led the evening’s nominations with four nods each, and they brought the house down with their performances of “Partition” and “Crazy in Love.” That night, Beyoncé and Jay-Z also scored Best Collaboration for “Drunk in Love.”

Nicki Minaj, 2012

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 01: Recording artist Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2012 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on July 1, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images For BET)
Nicki Minaj performs at the BET Awards in 2012. Michael Buckner

Long before the release of chart-topping hits like “Anaconda” and “Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj took the BET Awards stage by storm in 2012. She performed “Champion” and “Beez in the Trap” before taking home the award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist. Minaj would go on to win the same honor seven years in a row.

New Edition, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Ralph Tresvant of New Edition performs onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Ralph Tresvant of New Edition performs at the 2017 BET Awards. Getty Images for BET

The R&B supergroup made a comeback during the 2017 BET Awards. In addition to receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, New Edition sang their hits “Mr. Telephone Man,” “Can You Stand the Rain” and “If It Isn’t Love.” They were preceded by a performance from the cast of “The New Edition Story,” a miniseries that aired on BET the same year.

