The Most-Searched BET Awards Performances: Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland and More

Since 2001, the BET Awards have celebrated the best in Black talent across television, film, music and sports. Over the years, the annual awards show has seen a slew of A-list performers including Lizzo, Migos and Lil Nas X.

But even these buzzy modern acts don’t stack up against their predecessors, at least according to Google. The tech company has kept track of the most-searched performances at the BET Awards since 2004, with artists like Beyoncé, Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj scoring spots among the top five.

This year’s BET Awards will recognize the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop with artists like Tyga, Chief Keef and Coi Leray taking the stage to honor the popular genre.

Ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, here’s a look back at the most viral performances at the BET Awards.

Kelly Rowland, 2011

Kelly Rowland performs at the BET Awards in 2011. WireImage

During the 2011 BET Awards, Kelly Rowland performed “Motivation” alongside rapper Trey Songz. The track, which was featured on Rowland’s album “Here I Am,” became one of her top singles. “Motivation” earned Rowland a number one spot on the Hip Hop charts for seven consecutive weeks.

Chris Brown, 2011

Chris Brown performs at the BET Awards in 2011. WireImage

Chris Brown’s campy zoot suit, which featured statement shoulders and oversized jodhpurs, was only one highlight of his 2011 BET Awards act. Brown shared the stage with Hip Hop legend Busta Rhymes to perform their hit collaboration “Look At Me Now.” During the ceremony, Brown took home five awards, including Best Male R&B Artist and Video of the Year.

Beyoncé, 2014

Beyoncé performs during the On The Run Tour: Beyoncé and Jay-Z in 2014. Myrna Suarez

Leave it to Beyoncé and Jay-Z to have a major power couple moment at the 2014 BET Awards. Both led the evening’s nominations with four nods each, and they brought the house down with their performances of “Partition” and “Crazy in Love.” That night, Beyoncé and Jay-Z also scored Best Collaboration for “Drunk in Love.”

Nicki Minaj, 2012

Nicki Minaj performs at the BET Awards in 2012. Michael Buckner

Long before the release of chart-topping hits like “Anaconda” and “Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj took the BET Awards stage by storm in 2012. She performed “Champion” and “Beez in the Trap” before taking home the award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist. Minaj would go on to win the same honor seven years in a row.

New Edition, 2017

Ralph Tresvant of New Edition performs at the 2017 BET Awards. Getty Images for BET

The R&B supergroup made a comeback during the 2017 BET Awards. In addition to receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, New Edition sang their hits “Mr. Telephone Man,” “Can You Stand the Rain” and “If It Isn’t Love.” They were preceded by a performance from the cast of “The New Edition Story,” a miniseries that aired on BET the same year.