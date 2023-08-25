Stylist and Controversial Fashion Store Owner Trevian Kutti Granted Bond in Trump RICO Case

Publicist Trevian Kutti was granted bond on Friday in Georgia after her indictment under the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations statute for her alleged role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in favor of Donald Trump. She joins 18 accused co-conspirators known to the world of politics and business, including the former president, but Kutti stands out among the roster for her background in fashion and entertainment.

Trump and all 18 of his co-defendants have turned themselves in to authorities in Georgia.

Who is Trevian Kutti?

Kutti claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that she previously worked for the Young Black Leadership Council under President Donald Trump, Reuters reported. But Kutti’s ties to the fashion industry date back to 1997 when she opened her all-high-heel concept luxury shoe store G’Bani with her husband in Chicago. The store was known for its controversial visual displays, which in 2003 included rolled-up dollar bills, white powder and razor blades.

For Black History Month in 2004, her store was decorated with two mannequins under “Whites Only” and “Colored Only” signs. In 2006, her store courted more attention with a window display ahead of the presidential election that included dismembered mannequins covered in fake blood that were posed under Iraqi flags with the headline “Vote World Peace.”

Kutti went on to open a second business called Trevian, which also offered luxury fashion.

In an interview with New City Design, Kutti claimed to work as a celebrity stylist, citing Kelly Rowland and Regina King among her clients. Among her other roles, a spokesperson for the Queen of Jordan denied Kutti’s claims that they previously worked together.

What crimes was Kutti charged with?

Kutti is charged with violating Georgia’s RICO statute that prohibits racketeering. Kutti and the co-defendants are accused of forming a criminal organization and engaging in a criminal enterprise for their alleged involvement in attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Kutti is also charged with one count of conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and one count of influencing a witness.

Has Kutti been granted bail?

Kutti was granted a $75,000 bond earlier this week. Kutti had to turn herself in on Friday before the court-appointed deadline of noon EST. She surrendered at the Fulton County Jail at 11 a.m. EST.