Tune In To the ACM Red Carpet Show

Before the ACM Awards, celebrating country music, there will be a live streamed red carpet event.

The Official ACM Awards Red Carpet Show – hosted by Amber Anderson, Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Elaina Smith, and Kelly Sutton – is streaming live here on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT.

This year’s top ACM Awards nominees include HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Cole Swindell. The livestream will feature interviews with your favorite country stars and special performances from Dalton Dover, Tigirlily Gold, and Matt Stell.

Viewers can watch the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by global icons Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, streaming live Thursday at 8pm ET, 5pm PT on Prime Video. Prime membership is not required to watch live. The star-studded lineup will include live performances from Dolly Parton, Keith Urban, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and more – including special guest, Ed Sheeran.