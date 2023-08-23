Everything to Know About U.S. Open Fan Week: Dates, Events, Giveaways and More

The 143rd annual U.S. Open begins Monday in New York. Before the tennis tournament commences, the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens is staging a series of events that are free and open to the public.

Tennis fans will have the chance to watch their favorite players practice, enter giveaways and try out the tournament’s tasty cuisine.

Here, WWD breaks down all of the offerings at U.S. Open Fan Week.

When is U.S. Open Fan Week?

U.S. Open Fan Week is the week before the tournament begins. This year, it takes place from Tuesday to Sunday.

What events are occurring at Fan Week?

There’s no shortage of things to do at fan week. Kids can enter in a Wilson giveaway through Sunday. Ten thousand junior racquets will be given away to young players. Families can enter by registering for a free Fan Access Pass on the U.S. Open website.

Purchase 2023 U.S. Open merchandise including apparel and accessories throughout the week. Fans can also stop by sponsor booths every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. EST for additional freebies and giveaways.

Food and drinks are also available to purchase during Fan Week. Eataly and Van Leeuwen have their own locations on the grounds, while other restaurants and stands offer seafood, burgers and kosher fare.

Which players will be at Fan Week?

Several tennis stars can be spotted at Fan Week. They’ll be taking place in practice and exhibition matches, as well as speaking to the press on Media Day.

Practices at Arthur Ashe Stadium take place Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST. Players including Venus Williams, Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic will flex their tennis skills ahead of the U.S. Open.

The 2023 U.S. Open Fan Week Corbis via Getty Images

Featured player practices will also occur at Louis Armstrong Stadium from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST on Friday and Saturday. If you’re interested in sitting front row at either stadium during practices, register for a Fan Access Pass.

From Tuesday to Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, the U.S. Open Qualifying Tournaments will feature players competing for a spot in the Open’s main draws. Scheduled matches will be held in the Grandstand tennis stadium.

Media day is also on Friday. Players including Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek will partake in a press conference. Fans interested in attending must register for the Fan Access Pass.

Are tickets needed?

Most events at Fan Week are open to the public, but you will need tickets for select events including Stars of the Open, Flavors of the Open and Sounds of the Open.

Stars of the Open is an exhibition tournament taking place on Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST. Chris Eubanks, Matteo Berrettini, Elina Svitolina and Jessica Pegula will participate in matches, among several other star players.

On Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST, Flavors of the Open will offer fans samples of the U.S. Open’s premium cuisine. Celebrity chefs including Alex Guarnaschelli, David Burke and Ed Brown will also make appearances.

Grammy-nominated Latin pop artist Sebastian Yatra will headline Sounds of the Open, a concert held at 6 p.m. EST on Friday.