‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

After a controversial season finale, the first part of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion premieres Wednesday on Bravo. The show’s 10th season has undoubtedly been the most dramatic — Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval ended their nine-year relationship after she discovered his affair with her best friend and “Vanderpump” costar, Raquel Leviss.

“Scandoval” has gripped headlines since it was revealed in March. Leviss and Sandoval’s seven-month tryst came to a head during last week’s finale, when Madix officially announced her split from Sandoval.

Luckily for “Vanderpump Rules” fans, the drama doesn’t end there. Here’s from the “explosive” three-part reunion.

What is Ariana Madix’s “revenge dress?”

Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump and Tom Sandoval during the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 reunion. Nicole Weingart/Bravo

For the three-episode event, Madix sported a scarlet ensemble by Mônot. Madix paired a cropped cutout jacket ($995) with a matching pencil skirt ($795). The reality star accessorized with rings by Shay Jewelry.

Madix’s costars also dressed to the nines for the dramatic reunion. Newlywed Scheana Shay opted for a gold ruched maxidress by Miss Circle ($169), while Lala Kent wore a sequined leopard-print gown by Jad Ghandour along with a pair of strappy high-heeled sandals.

Astrology expert Ally Lewber channeled Barbiecore in a pink satin corset dress, also by Miss Circle ($169). Raquel Leviss embraced another popular spring trend, satin, in a sea foam green skirt ($345) and top ($295) by Simkhai.

Lala Kent and Ally Lewber during the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 reunion. Nicole Weingart/Bravo

“Vanderpump Rules” matriarch and former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump donned a black rhinestone-embellished midi dress. Entrepreneur Katie Maloney went for a similar color combo, wearing a black high-low dress with sparkly silver pumps.

What goes down at the reunion?

According to the first teaser, the reunion promises to be “more explosive than anything we’ve seen in the show’s ten-year history,” per host Andy Cohen.

Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss during the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 reunion. Nicole Weingart/Bravo

The Bravo personality doesn’t hold back in the three-part special, asking Sandoval about how his relationship with Leviss evolved from a one night stand into a serious affair. Cohen also questions if Sandoval is still serious about his romance with Leviss after the couple casually exchanged “I love you” in the finale.

What’s more, Shay receives shocking legal paper that brings her to tears.

Where will the reunion air?

Like every other episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” all three episodes of the reunion premiere on Bravo. Catch the first part tonight at 9 p.m. EST, while the next two installments drop on May 31 and June 7, also at 9 p.m. EST.

Those who have Peacock can catch the episodes the day after they air on Bravo. Subscriptions to NBC’s streaming service start at $4.99 a month.

Will there be more “Vanderpump Rules?”

Bravo has already renewed “Vanderpump Rules” for an 11th season. The network announced the news on May 9. For now, information about casting is still under wraps.