×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: May 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Pop Culture

Cannes Film Festival 2023: Live Updates of All the Looks

Pop Culture

Brands Giving Back to Support LGBTQ Initiatives for Pride Month

Fashion

Versace Presents Cruise Collection in Cannes

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

The first episode of the three-part reunion premieres Wednesday night.

Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz and Scheana Shay.
Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz and Scheana Shay. Nicole Weingart/Bravo

After a controversial season finale, the first part of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion premieres Wednesday on Bravo. The show’s 10th season has undoubtedly been the most dramatic — Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval ended their nine-year relationship after she discovered his affair with her best friend and “Vanderpump” costar, Raquel Leviss.

“Scandoval” has gripped headlines since it was revealed in March. Leviss and Sandoval’s seven-month tryst came to a head during last week’s finale, when Madix officially announced her split from Sandoval.

Luckily for “Vanderpump Rules” fans, the drama doesn’t end there. Here’s from the “explosive” three-part reunion.

Related Galleries

What is Ariana Madix’s “revenge dress?”

VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)
Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump and Tom Sandoval during the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 reunion. Nicole Weingart/Bravo

For the three-episode event, Madix sported a scarlet ensemble by Mônot. Madix paired a cropped cutout jacket ($995) with a matching pencil skirt ($795). The reality star accessorized with rings by Shay Jewelry.

Madix’s costars also dressed to the nines for the dramatic reunion. Newlywed Scheana Shay opted for a gold ruched maxidress by Miss Circle ($169), while Lala Kent wore a sequined leopard-print gown by Jad Ghandour along with a pair of strappy high-heeled sandals.

Astrology expert Ally Lewber channeled Barbiecore in a pink satin corset dress, also by Miss Circle ($169). Raquel Leviss embraced another popular spring trend, satin, in a sea foam green skirt ($345) and top ($295) by Simkhai.

VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Lala Kent, Ally Lewber -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)
Lala Kent and Ally Lewber during the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 reunion. Nicole Weingart/Bravo

“Vanderpump Rules” matriarch and former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump donned a black rhinestone-embellished midi dress. Entrepreneur Katie Maloney went for a similar color combo, wearing a black high-low dress with sparkly silver pumps.

What goes down at the reunion?

According to the first teaser, the reunion promises to be “more explosive than anything we’ve seen in the show’s ten-year history,” per host Andy Cohen.

VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)
Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss during the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 reunion. Nicole Weingart/Bravo

The Bravo personality doesn’t hold back in the three-part special, asking Sandoval about how his relationship with Leviss evolved from a one night stand into a serious affair. Cohen also questions if Sandoval is still serious about his romance with Leviss after the couple casually exchanged “I love you” in the finale.

What’s more, Shay receives shocking legal paper that brings her to tears.

Where will the reunion air?

Like every other episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” all three episodes of the reunion premiere on Bravo. Catch the first part tonight at 9 p.m. EST, while the next two installments drop on May 31 and June 7, also at 9 p.m. EST.

Those who have Peacock can catch the episodes the day after they air on Bravo. Subscriptions to NBC’s streaming service start at $4.99 a month.

Will there be more “Vanderpump Rules?”

Bravo has already renewed “Vanderpump Rules” for an 11th season. The network announced the news on May 9. For now, information about casting is still under wraps.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

Hot Summer Bags

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: The Looks, the Drama, How to Watch and More

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad