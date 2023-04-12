What to Know About the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion

Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” is currently airing on Bravo with viral moments taking over social media. On March 23, Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Lisa Vanderpump, Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, James Kennedy and Katie Maloney taped the highly anticipated reunion episode, which’s air date is yet to be announced.

The current season of the reality show has seen its share of drama as well as fashion looks. Here, WWD rounds up what you need to know ahead of the season 10 reunion.

Who will host the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion?

The reunion was hosted by Andy Cohen from “Watch What Happens Live.” Cohen has hinted at what can be expected from the reunion episode, including confrontations between Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval. On an Instagram story, he said, “It was really emotional. Nothing was left unsaid.”

What cast members will be on the season 10 reunion?

In addition to the show’s star, Lisa Vanderpump, the cast members expected to return for the season 10 reunion include Leviss, Sandoval, Madix, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, James Kennedy and Tom Schwartz. Leviss and Shay reportedly had to film their reunion segments separately due to a restraining order Leviss has against Shay for allegedly assaulting her.

When will the season 10 reunion air?

A release date for the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion hasn’t been revealed, but it will likely air later in April or May.

Where can I watch the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion?

The season 10 reunion will air on Bravo and afterward will be available on NBC’s streaming service Peacock and Peacock app.

What was the big drama for season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules?”

Madix and Sandoval ended their relationship amid accusations that Sandoval cheated on her with her co-star Leviss. The reunion is expected to address the scandal.