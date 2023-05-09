Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Returns After 5-year Hiatus With ‘World Tour’ Feature Film, Live Event and Makeover

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is getting a makeover after a five-year hiatus.

The company was once known for its annual runway presentation, which was hosted in cities including New York, Paris and Shanghai, and featured models parading in high heels with heavy wings.

This fall, the event is being revived with a feature film titled “The Victoria’s Secret World Tour.”

The forthcoming documentary promises to “unite fashion, film, art and culture,” the brand said in a statement. Featuring appearances from supermodels and musical talent, “World Tour” will also showcase a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process.

“World Tour” introduces the VS20 — a group of 20 global creatives who will conceive four fashion curations from the cities of Bogotá, Colombia; Lagos, Nigeria; London, and Tokyo. Comprising artists, choreographers, filmmakers, fashion designers and more, the group will converge to showcase their work alongside custom Victoria’s Secret designs.

Produced by Pulse Films, the feature will be creative-directed by duo Partel Oliva, who has helmed campaigns and short films for luxury brands including Chanel, Kenzo and Versace. “World Tour” is directed by Lola Raban-Oliva, Cristina Sanchez, Korty, Margot Bowman and Umi Ishihara.

The reimagined show will be streamed internationally, culminating in a live fashion event this fall.

“This film is the ultimate expression of the Victoria’s Secret brand transformation,” said Raúl Martinez, executive vice president and head creative director at Victoria’s Secret. “It will be driven by fashion, glamour and entertainment with a nod to beloved iconography from the past but in a bold, redefined way. We are so honored to offer our platform and have it explored through the lens and artistry of global creatives who celebrate the individuality of women’s stories and perspectives.”

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was formerly televised on CBS. After scandals plagued the company’s former management and the show’s ratings plummeted, it was canceled indefinitely in 2019.