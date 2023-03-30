How to Watch Dreamville Music Festival Livestream Free: Details on Lineup, Merch Info, Crocs Collab and More

The 2023 Dreamville Music Festival is closely approaching.

Curated by award-winning rapper J. Cole and his Dreamville team, the annual music festival is happening Saturday and Sunday in Raleigh, North Carolina, and set to feature a lineup that will include Usher, Burna Boy, Drake and J. Cole himself.

With tickets already selling fast, here is everything to know about the highly anticipated music festival. Read on for more.

What is Dreamville Music Festival?

Held each year at the city’s largest park, Dorothea Dix Park, the Black-owned music festival emphasizes community, diversity and inclusivity.

What is the Dreamville Music Festival lineup?

Announced in February, the upcoming festival has a standout roster of artists. Usher, Burna Boy and J. Cole are the headliners for the music event, with Drake added as a special guest. Ari Lennox, J.I.D., Summer Walker, Sean Paul, Bas, Earthgang and more are also set to perform during the spring weekend.

Ashanti, Wizkid, Lil Baby and Kehlani were among the performers at the 2022 Dreamville Music Festival.

How to watch Dreamville Music Festival

Amazon Music will host the livestream of the Dreamville Music Festival on Twitch and on Prime Video. Starting at 2 p.m. EST on each day of the festival, fans will be able to stream the show with a Prime Video subscription. Prime Video offers a free 30-day trial. Subscribers with an Amazon Prime membership automatically have access to Prime Video.

How to purchase Dreamville merchandise

The Dreamville x Crocs collaboration. Courtesy of Dreamville

Leading up to the festival, Dreamville has released a number of fashion merchandise.

In March, Dreamville partnered with Crocs to release the Varsity Clog, which is modeled after a vintage letterman jacket. The collaboration also included a collection of wool Jibbitz spelling out D-R-E-A-M and a pennant Jibbitz repping the hometowns of each Dreamville artist including North Carolina (J. Cole and Lute) and Washington, D.C. (Ari Lennox).

To celebrate the Crocs partnership, Dreamville released a new clothing collection available exclusively at the apparel pop-up shop in Raleigh from Wednesday to Friday, with hours of operation running from noon to 8 p.m. EST daily.

The varsity-inspired collection features pennant coach jackets, crewnecks and vintage black T-shirts. Any remaining apparel items following the end of the three-day pop-up shop will be available for purchase online at Dreamville.com.