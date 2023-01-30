×
How to Watch Grammy Awards 2023: Free Red Carpet Livestream, Nominees, Performers, Host and More

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 65th Grammy Awards will be shown Feb. 5 on CBS.

Trevor Noah, grammy awards host 2023
Lady Gaga at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Halsey at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
As awards season rolls on, what seems to arguably be music’s biggest night is coming closer. The 65th annual Grammy Awards, which honors the best and brightest in the music industry, will take place next month.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. The annual awards ceremony recognizes outstanding recordings, compositions and musical artists over the past year. Comedian Trevor Noah is returning to host the ceremony for the third consecutive year. Some of this year’s nominees include Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Brandi Carlile.

Here, everything to know about the upcoming Grammy Awards, including the nominees, presenters and how to watch the red carpet.

Who Is Hosting the Show?

Trevor Noah is hosting this year’s Grammy awards. The former “Daily Show” host first began hosting the award show in 2021 in a virtual format due to COVID-19 and the 2022 Grammy’s in Las Vegas, due to the Los Angeles COVID-19 restrictions. This year marks the first time Noah will host the renowned award show in Los Angeles.

How to Watch the Red Carpet?

The Grammys red-carpet livestream special will be featured on Live.grammy.com ahead of the ceremony, which airs on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. Updated in real-time, the digital destination will also include the full premiere ceremony livestream, behind-the-scenes backstage moments and a multicamera video-feed that will give fans a 360-view into the award show.

Who Are the Nominees?

The 2023 Grammy nominations were revealed in November.

Among the projects that received nods for Record of the Year were several from seasoned artists, including Adele’s “Easy on Me,” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” and Mary J. Blige‘s “Good Morning Gorgeous.” Blige, who this month celebrated her 52nd birthday in a Matthew Reisman minidress, last won a Grammy in 2009. New names among the nomination list for Record of the Year include Doja Cat for her fiery single “Woman” and Harry Styles for his hit song “As It Was.” Styles earned six nominations in total, with this year’s awards being the first time the “Watermelon Sugar” singer has received any Grammy nominations.

When it came to Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Camila Cabello got a nomination for her song “Bam Bam,” featuring Ed Sheeran, along with Sam Smith receiving a nod for their alluring single “Unholy,” which features vocals from Kim Petras. Earlier this month, Smith and Petras performed the song on “Saturday Night Live,” which included actress Aubrey Plaza as the guest host.

Lastly, for what may be the most important category, among the works that received a nod for Album of the Year were those from Kendrick Lamar for his album “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” Harry Styles for “Harry’s House” and Beyoncé‘s “Renaissance.” “Renaissance” marks Beyoncé’s first studio album in six years. The 16-track piece has already made waves for its house genre and its drawing inspiration from artists who are part of the LGBTQ community. This month, the singer performed an invite-only one-hour show in Dubai.

Who Are the Performers?

The first round of performers for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced this month and the list spans musical genres. So far, Petras and Smith, Blige, Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo and Bad Bunny are performing. There will be more announcements about other performers in the coming days.

