NFL Draft 2023: How to Watch Livestream Free, Fashion Statements, Favorite Players and More

The 2023 NFL Draft will mark the 88th annual meeting of the National Football League franchises to select newly eligible players. This year’s draft will be held in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27 to April 29. The highly anticipated event leaves NFL fans on edge as they see who their favorite teams will recruit. WWD has a how-to-watch and what-to-know guide for this year’s NFL Draft.

How to watch the NFL draft livestream free?

All seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. The Hulu + Live TV package with Disney+ and ESPN+ with ads is available for $69.99 for those without traditional cable. Hulu offers a free trial with sign-up.

How are the players selected?

Most players looked at for the NFL Draft have had successful college playing records. To be considered for the NFL Draft, a player must be at least three years out of high school and must have used up their college eligibility before the start of the next college football season.

Are there any favorites for the first round?

The NFL has already announced 17 prospects invited to attend the 2023 NFL draft, making them favorites for round one. Some of the players include Jordan Addison, Will Anderson, Brian Branch, Jalen Carter, Zay Flowers, Christian Gonzalez, Paris Johnson and Will Levis.

Jordan Addison of the USC Trojans in action against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022. Getty Images

How is the draft order done?

The selection order is dictated by the reverse order of finish in the previous season. Each round starts with the team with the weakest record from the previous season and ends with the Super Bowl winners, although the order can be altered if a trade has occurred. The Chicago Bears had last season’s worst record, while the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

How will fashion play into the NFL Draft?

Only a handful of players are invited to the NFL Draft. For many, it’s considered the biggest day of their lives. The two things that go noticed are their choice of attire, with past draft picks wearing everything from bedazzled tuxedos to silk print-lined sport coats. The other big apparel moment is when the players receive their mock jerseys from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after they have the honor of being drafted. Those jerseys are a prelude to potential apparel sales for team merchandise.