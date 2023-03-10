How to Watch Oscars 2023: Channel, Start Time, Free Livestream and More Details

Oscars weekend has officially arrived. The annual Academy Awards ceremony honors the best in film for the past year, with accolades for acting, directing, screenwriting and various technical categories.

For those anxious to see how some of their recent favorite films will perform, there’s the question of how to watch. From traditional television to live streaming, there are various ways to watch this year’s Oscars ceremony. WWD has rounded up what to know and how to watch this year’s Academy Awards.

Who is hosting?

Jimmy Kimmel returns to host for the third time after the 89th and 90th Academy awards in 2017 and 2018.

How can I watch the ceremony?

The event will be televised in the U.S. by ABC. Subscription streaming services, including Hulu Live Tv, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and Sling TV, will also provide access to the event through ABC on their platforms. For those without subscriptions, many of the services offer free trials. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Who are the favorites to win?

Best Actress is considered a toss-up between Cate Blanchett for “Tár” and Michelle Yeoh for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Both actresses won Golden Globes for Best Actress, albeit in separate categories, with Blanchett winning for Best Actress Motion Picture – Drama and Yeoh winning for Best Actress Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Throughout awards season, both actresses have taken home their slate of acting awards, placing them as the top contenders for the award.

Best Actor is considered a toss-up between Brendan Fraser for “The Whale” and Austin Butler for “Elvis.” Similar to Blanchett and Yeoh, both actors have taken home a mantle of awards for their performances at different ceremonies this season.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is considered the favorite to win Best Picture.

How can I catch up on the Oscars movies before Sunday?

As most of these films were released last year, they are now on various streaming services, like HBO Max, and are available for streaming or purchase to view via YouTube, Hulu, Prime Video and Netflix.