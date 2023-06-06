How to Watch the NYC and L.A. Pride Marches 2023 on Hulu and More LGBTQ Festivals Free

With Pride Month in full effect, parades and festivals in support of the LGBTQ community have already begun taking place across major cities in the U.S. The NYC Pride March, considered one of the largest Pride events in the world, is set to take place on June 25 gathering thousands of people in the streets of Lower Manhattan.

LGBTQ members and allies who cannot attend the NYC Pride March this year will be able to watch it, as well as other Pride events, online — thanks to Hulu.

Hulu will stream many of the bigger Pride marches this year. The streaming service is also continuing with its annual “Pride Never Stops” campaign, launched in 2019 as part of its commitment to amplifying LGBTQ voices.

WWD has rounded up a what-to-know and how-to-watch guide for Pride 2023 Hulu content.

2022 New York City Pride March sign for Oasis float. UCG/Universal Images Group via G

What Pride marches will Hulu stream this year?

This year, Hulu is livestreaming the Los Angeles Pride march on Sunday, Houston Pride on June 24 and New York Pride, Chicago Pride and San Francisco Pride on June 25.

The streaming service currently offers a seven-day free trial and plans start as low as $7.99 monthly.

What Pride Month content is available on Hulu?

Hulu has a “Pride Never Stops” hub with a slate of content including “Drag Me to Dinner,” “Fire Island,” Love, Victor,” “Pose” and “Welcome to Chippendales,” in addition to hits such as “Good Trouble,” “Will & Grace” and “Schitt’s Creek.”

What fashion brands and retailers are participating in the Pride marches?

Dr. Martens sponsored WeHo Pride, which was held on June 4 in Los Angeles. Target is a platinum sponsor of NYC Pride, which requires a minimum donation of $175,000. Macy’s is another major Pride sponsor.

What celebrities are participating in Pride Month marches and festivals?

Melissa McCarthy and Niecy Nash recently participated in the WeHo Pride Parade. Carly Rae Jepsen also performed a set during WeHo Pride. Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion are performing at Los Angeles Pride’s Pride in the Park, with Carey performing on Saturday and Megan Thee Stallion performing on Sunday. Christina Aguilera is headlining New York’s Pride Island concert on June 25.

Jessica Betts, Niecy Nash-Betts and Melissa McCarthy attend the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade on June 4 in West Hollywood, California. Getty Images

What are the big Pride Month weekend events?

In addition to Aguilera performing at New York’s Pride Island on June 25, and Carey and Megan Thee Stallion headlining Los Angeles Pride, there are a slate of major Pride events planned for the coming weekends.

During Chicago Pride weekend, Pride in the Park will be held with Zedd headlining the June 23 concert and Saweetie headlining the June 24 concert.

On June 24, San Francisco will also hold the San Francisco Dyke March, which is open to the public and a lead-up to the main Pride Parade on June 25.