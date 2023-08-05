How to Watch the 2023 Pro-Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement and Gold Jacket Ceremony for Free

It’s time to play. Marking the end of summer and transition to fall, the sports world is gearing up to make a shift, with August marking the return of football season.

The Pro-Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony is one of the many events kicking off football season. The gala on Saturday will see members of the NFL inducted into the Pro-Football Hall of Fame and receive a special gold jacket.

Past inductees into the Pro-Football Hall of Fame include Chuck Howley, Jerry Rice, Ray Lewis and other former NFL players with legendary talent in the sport.

Here, WWD lists more to know about the ceremonial program, including how to stream for free.

Who are the Hall of Fame inductees?

This year, nine members will be inducted into the Pro-Football Hall of Fame: Chuck Howley, Darrelle Revis, Demarcus Ware, Don Coryell, Joe Klecko, Joe Thomas, Ken Riley, Ronde Barber and Zach Thomas.

Joe Thomas will be the last inductee enshrined into the Pro-Football Hall of Fame.

“Being the only Cleveland Brown, and the first member of the new Cleveland Browns since they came back in 1999, I kind of had a hunch that they would stick me last as the closer,” Thomas exclusively told PopCulture.com on Friday. “So I’ve been ready for that since the official announcement that I was going to be in the Hall of Fame, and I’m not exactly sure how I’m going to be able to handle it. ‘Cause I know that I’m going to be overcome with emotions, but I also want to make sure that I leave that entire Hall of Fame audience with something special, and give the people in Cleveland something to be proud of.”

What happens at the ceremony?

The ceremony, hosted by ESPN’s Chris Berman will include a dinner and a gold jacket ceremony. In addition, previous will attend the ceremony, to form a celebratory “gauntlet” around the new inductees.

How to stream the Pro-Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

The Pro-Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony speeches and more will be available on NFL.com.