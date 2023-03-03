How to Watch Rolling Loud Livestream Free: Performance Times, How to Get Last-minute Tickets and More

Rolling Loud officially kicked off on Friday. The rap-focused music festival returns to Los Angeles, taking place at Hollywood Park, the grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium. The annual festival has a slate of A-list performers confirmed, with more than 100 acts total.

After weeks of unusually low temperatures and weather, Los Angeles is warming up this weekend for Rolling Loud. For those unable to make the festival in-person, there are still ways to watch it live.

Here’s more information on how fans can enjoy this year’s event.

When is Rolling Loud?

The annual music festival takes place this year Friday through Sunday.

Who is performing?

The extensive slate of performers includes Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Kodak Black, Trippie Reed, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Soulja Boy, City Girls, Don Toliver, Ski Mask The Slump God and Fivo Foreign.

What are the set times?

SEE YOU THIS WEEKEND!!!



Comment who you’re excited to see 😎 pic.twitter.com/LxQGusPGb8 — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) March 3, 2023

How do you watch Rolling Loud free?

The official livestream for Rolling Loud is available via Rolling Loud’s YouTube channel. The livestream will begin at 3:30 p.m. PT.

Livestream performance hours are:

Friday, March 3: 3:30 p.m.–11:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, March 4: 1:30 p.m.–11:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 5: 1:30 p.m.–11:30 p.m. PT

Can I still get tickets?

There are a limited number of last-minute tickets available. A quick Google search shows that single-day passes are a no-go, but there are still three-day passes available for $384 via vividseats.com.

What fashion brands have partnered with Rolling Loud?

Levi’s was named its first global partner at the end of February. Each Rolling Loud festival this year will feature a special Levi’s x Rolling Loud capsule collection with limited-edition merchandise exclusive to each festival city, including the current Los Angeles festival.

Forever 21 has also partnered with Rolling Loud, signing a deal to create limited-edition co-branded womenswear and host in-store events throughout 2023. Forever 21 and social media star Bunny Zingler teamed up on Bunny’s Bae Bar, an on-site glam shop for Rolling Loud’s general admission and VIP guests.