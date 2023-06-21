These Are the Most Popular Colors Worn by Wedding Guests, According to Google

While many brides prefer white, her closest company favors black, green and pink, among other shades.

A new study conducted by Dalston Mill Fabrics and Google Trends reveals the most popular colors worn by wedding guests. They’ve narrowed down their list of hues based on user searches, and the results may be surprising.

Below, the top five colors worn at weddings.

Black

Leading Google and Dalston Mill Fabrics’ list is perhaps the most versatile — and the polar opposite of bridal attire. With 74,037 worldwide searches each month, wedding guests are most likely to search for black outfits. While the color is closely associated with mourning, it’s also thought to be sleek and sophisticated.

Kate Moss’ half-sister, Lottie, wore black to attend the destination wedding of “Made in Chelsea” stars Sophie Haboo and Jamie Liang in May.

Green

Clocking in at 63,150 monthly searches, green is the second most popular color searched by wedding guests. It comes in a variety of shades including emerald, lime and sage, making it adaptable to any season.

Pantone listed three green tints as part of their Spring/Summer 2023 NYFW color palette. Classic Green, Love Bird and Leek Green all made the cut, indicating that they’re in demand among top designers.

The trend is also being embraced among celebrities. Nicole Richie wore an olive green Alberta Ferretti gown while attending her younger sister Sofia’s rehearsal dinner in April.

Pink

Pink is known as the color of joy, so it’s no surprise that the happy hue is a sought-after choice for wedding guests, receiving 48,907 worldwide searches each month.

The rise of all things Barbiecore has contributed to this emerging trend. With Greta Gerwig’s film about the beloved doll hitting theaters this summer and Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli favoring the shade in his recent designs, pink’s reign likely won’t be over anytime soon.

Zendaya attends Valentino’s fall 2022 show in Paris. Getty Images

Blue

The “something blue” mantra typically applies only to brides, but wedding guests have also joined in on wearing the color. With 44,547 monthly searches, blue is the fourth most searched shade for wedding attendees. The well-known saying stems from the belief that blue symbolizes love, fidelity and trust.

Red

Legend dictates that wearing red is a major no-no at weddings, as it can pull attention away from the bride. These days, however, wedding guests have seemingly eschewed the old norm. Google and Dalston Mill Fabrics’ study determined that the color receives an average of 30,247 searches each month.

Other Popular Choices