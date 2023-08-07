‘Weird Barbie’ Inspired by Kate McKinnon in ‘Barbie’ Movie Is Now a Mattel Doll: Details and How to Buy

Weird Barbie from Greta Gerwig’s hit “Barbie” film has proven so popular that Mattel is now debuting an official Weird Barbie doll. The doll, played in the movie by Kate McKinnon, is supposed to reflect a Barbie doll that has been blemished and mishandled, and is no longer perfect.

McKinnon’s character in the film has unevenly chopped-off hair, and she wears a pink puff sleeve paint-splattered dress. In essence, Weird Barbie is a doll that’s been played with to the point of what some would consider destruction.

Mattel ’s Weird Barbie Mattel

Despite the doll being less than perfect in a land of glamorous and impeccably stylish Barbies (Margot Robbie, who plays the main Barbie, wore plenty of Chanel for the film), Weird Barbie became a breakout character in Gerwig’s successful movie.

Mattel’s Weird Barbie Mattel

The official Weird Barbie doll created by Mattel is completely modeled after McKinnon’s character. The doll was designed by Javier Meabe, Mattel’s lead product designer. Weird Barbie is a made-to-move posable doll that comes in collectible “Barbie the Movie” packaging. All dolls purchased come with a certificate of authenticity.

The price point for Weird Barbie is $50, and it is available for pre-order on Mattel’s website. The dolls are expected to ship on or before May 31, 2024.

In addition to Weird Barbie, Mattel has launched Barbie and Ken dolls inspired by looks from the film. A couple of the looks include Ken’s faux fur coat from when he turns Barbie’s Dreamhouse into the Mojo Dojo Casa House, and Barbie and Ken’s retro-inspired skating looks.

“Barbie” made history at the box office after grossing more than $1 billion worldwide, making it the first film solely directed by a woman to become a billion-dollar movie. According to NPR, of the 53 films that have broken the $1 billion mark, only nine, including “Barbie,” center around female protagonists.