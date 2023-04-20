What to Watch This Weekend on Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+ and More

For those looking for a quiet evening at home this weekend, streaming services are here to keep you company. The weekend is a good time for binge-watching television after a busy work week. Streaming services are bringing new releases of series and movie content, including Chris Evans’ new film “Ghosted” and BTS’ Suga’s new documentary “Suga: Road to D-Day.”

Here, WWD has rounded up what to watch on streaming platforms this weekend.

Friday, April 21

“A Tourist’s Guide to Love”

Netflix

This romantic comedy follows a travel executive who suffers an unexpected breakup. While recovering from heartbreak, she goes to Vietnam to learn about the tourism industry. She finds herself in a surprise romance with her Vietnamese ex-pat tour guide.

“Chokehold”

Netflix

In this thriller film, an Istanbul couple moves to the Aegean coast to escape a scandal. However, they soon discover the locals want to get rid of them. For suspense fans, this movie is a good rush for the weekend.

“Suga: Road to D-Day”

Disney+

K-pop star and BTS member Suga has filmed a new documentary following him as he travels around the world. The documentary will give viewers an insight into who he really is, his struggles with writer’s block and the traumatic experiences he uses to inspire his work in music.

“Indian Matchmaking”

Netflix

Season Three of the Netflix reality series brings back Mumbai’s premier matchmaker, Sima Taparia, trying to find singles their perfect match. Will love be in the air this season?

Poster for Season Three of “Indian Matchmaking.”

“Ghosted”

Ana de Armas and Chris Evans have brought the romantic comedy and action genres together in this Apple TV+ original movie. Evans stars as a man who goes on a date with a woman who turns out to be a secret agent. Now they must team up to save the world.

Saturday, April 22

“Dear Mama”

Hulu

Director Allen Hughes documents the deeply personal story of acclaimed rapper Tupac Shakur and his mother Afeni Shakur. The documentary shows how both Afeni and Tupac became major figures in Black activism.

Sunday, April 23

“Somebody, Somewhere”

HBO

Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Mike Hagerty and Murray Hill return for Season Two of this entertaining comedy-drama about a woman struggling with loss and acceptance back in her Kansas hometown.