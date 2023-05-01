Red Carpet Looks From the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner took place Saturday at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

“The Daily Show” correspondent and stand-up comedian Roy Wood Jr. hosted the annual event, which raises money for the WHCA. (The White House Correspondents’ Association is comprised of journalists who cover the president of the U.S.) The event also helps the WHCA sponsor scholarships for up-and-coming reporters, as well as fund professional awards for journalistic excellence, which are announced at the annual dinner.

Guests who graced the red carpet included models Winnie Harlow, who opted for a bright orange gown by Altuzarra; Chrissy Teigen, who wore a sheer draped lilac gown by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika, and Julia Fox, who went avant-garde in a low-cut black dress embellished with tufts of faux fur.