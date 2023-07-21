The Infamous Life of Imelda Marcos: The Bulletproof Bra, 3,000 Pairs of Shoes and Biographical Broadway Musical of the Philippines’ Former First Lady

If there’s one person who sums up the phrase “well-behaved women rarely make history,” it’s Imelda Marcos. Although she made history for all of the wrong reasons, the former First Lady of the Philippines is undeniably one of the most fascinating figures in modern political circles.

Throughout her husband Ferdinand’s decades-long reign as President of the Philippines, Imelda became notorious for her callous spending and jet-setting lifestyle, all while the country plummeted into debt and poverty.

Imelda’s life is the subject of David Byrne’s musical “Here Lies Love,” which made its Broadway debut on Thursday. The “Talking Heads” frontman penned the show’s music and lyrics, collaborating with Fatboy Slim on its disco-pop score.

As “Here Lies Love” makes its first Broadway bows, learn more about the life and influence of Imelda Marcos.

Who is Imelda Marcos?

Born in 1929, Imelda Remedios Visitacion Trinidad Romualdez came from a politically influential family in the Philippines. Several members held office, with her uncle serving on the Supreme Court. They were devout Catholics, and amassed a fortune before their wealth waned in the ’30s.

Imelda had a brief career as a beauty queen, competing in the Miss Manila pageant in 1953. Although she qualified for Miss Philippines, she lost the title to Cristina Galang.

How did Imelda Marcos become the first lady of the Philippines?

Ferdinand and Imelda only dated for 11 days before eloping in 1954. When Ferdinand ran for president, he credited Imelda with helping him win the hearts, minds and votes of the Filipino people.

Imelda became a popular figure during her husband’s campaign, leading her to earn the nickname “the iron butterfly.” After winning more than 50 percent of the vote, Ferdinand was inaugurated in December 1965.

Imelda Marcos in 1972. Getty Images

As first lady, Imelda’s extravagant attire and manicured appearance became integral to her persona. She would visit local slums to dole out pesos and bread. “When I became first lady it became more demanding for me,” she said in the 2019 documentary “The Kingmaker.” “If I go to the slums I have to dress up and make myself more beautiful because the poor always look for a star in the dark of the night.”

In 1972, Ferdinand declared martial law to extend his rulership past the two-term limit. Even as the country entered an economic crisis, the Marcoses continued to live lavishly, building several mansions across the Philippines. It was during this time that the couple’s popularity began to decline, and Imelda even survived an assassination attempt.

Imelda was highly influential in her husband’s cabinet. Ferdinand named Imelda the governor of Metro Manila in 1975, and he frequently sent her on trips to mingle with foreign dignitaries and celebrities. Imelda curried favor with several prominent leaders, including Richard Nixon, Saddam Hussein and Fidel Castro.

Andy Warhol, left, and Imelda Marcos at the Met Gala in 1976. Getty Images

Imelda Marcos in exile

After mass protests swept the Philippines in 1986, Ferdinand agreed to step down as president. The couple soon fled to Hawaii, where they spent years in exile. Imelda left many of her belongings behind at Malacanang Palace, leading the press to report extensively on her massive wardrobe, which included collections of jewelry, furs and shoes.

In 1988, the Marcoses were charged with racketeering in the United States, but Imelda was later acquitted. This, however, was only the beginning of her legal troubles.

Imelda and Ferdinand Marcos’ bedroom in Tacloban, the Philippines. AFP via Getty Images

After Ferdinand’s death in 1989, Imelda returned to the Philippines in 1991. She was arrested for corruption and found guilty two years later, but her case was overturned by the Supreme Court of the Philippines in 1998.

It’s estimated that the couple’s fortune was worth around $10 billion, though it was alleged that it was mostly made up of stolen assets from foreign economic and military aid. They also reportedly stashed millions in Swiss bank accounts. As of 2016, only $3.6 billion of their fortune has been returned to the Philippines Treasury.

How many shoes did Imelda Marcos own?

Imelda’s shoe collection reportedly totaled 3,000 pairs. Her wardrobe also included 15 mink coats, 508 gowns, 888 handbags and a bulletproof bra. Many of Imelda’s shoes are on display at the National Museum of the Philippines in Manila.

“[Ferdinand] would say, ‘Imelda, I know how to earn money properly, but you know how to spend properly because you buy beauty,'” the former first lady said in “The Kingmaker.”

Part of Imelda Marcos’ shoe collection. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

How much is Imelda Marcos’ jewelry collection worth?

Imelda’s penchant for luxury naturally extended to jewelry. She had three major collections consisting of more than 400 pieces. The combined value of these collections, which include bracelets, tiaras and a 25-carat pink diamond, exceeds $20 million.

A diamond tiara owned by Imelda Marcos. AFP via Getty Images

Much of Imelda’s jewelry was seized by the government of the Philippines after her exile. In 2019, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the sale of Imelda’s jewelry, though an auction date has yet to be announced.

What was in Imelda Marcos’ art collection?

Imelda Marcos in “The Kingmaker.”

Imelda’s extensive art collection featured works by Botticelli, Michelangelo, Raphael, Pablo Picasso and Claude Monet. It once included nearly 200 paintings, but some have since been sold.

Christie’s auctioned off three paintings from Imelda’s collection in 2018. Alfred Sisley’s “Langford Bay,” Claude Monet’s “L’église à Vétheuil” and Albert Marquet’s “Le cyprès de Djenan Sidi Saïd” fetched a combined total of $4.3 million. Andres Bautista, a former chairperson at the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG), has said in an interview with Rappler that he believes Picasso’s missing painting “Femme Couchée VI (Reclining Woman VI)” was seen hung above her sofa during segments filmed in her home for “The Kingmaker.”

Where is Imelda Marcos today?

Imelda currently resides in the Philippines. After returning to the country in 1991, she ran for president twice, but lost both times. She was, however, elected to the House of Representatives four times, with her final term ending in 2016.

In 2018, Imelda was found guilty of seven counts of graft in the Philippines and sentenced to a minimum of 42 years in prison. She appealed her case and is currently out on bail as she awaits another trial.

Imelda’s son, Bongbong Marcos, was elected president of the Philippines in 2022. In July 2023, the Supreme Court of the Philippines tossed Ferdinand and Imelda’s 1987 case, which sought the recovery of nearly $18 million in assets owned by the couple.

Are there any films about Imelda Marcos?

Imelda is the subject of Lauren Greenfield’s 2019 documentary, “The Kingmaker.” It follows Imelda as she attempts to rehabilitate her family’s reputation in the Philippines, coinciding with her son’s run for president. It’s currently available to watch on Showtime.

What is “Here Lies Love”?

Jose Llana, Arielle Jacobs, Conrad Ricamora and Moses Villarama during the opening night curtain call for the new musical “Here Lies Love” on Broadway on Thursday in New York. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Byrne and Fatboy Slim collaborated on a 2010 album inspired by the former’s fascination with Imelda. This was the basis for “Here Lies Love,” which premiered off-Broadway in 2013. Following stints in London and Seattle, “Here Lies Love” comes to New York’s Broadway Theatre.

“The inspiration came from the fact that Imelda, who is kind of this flamboyant, notorious person, I read that she loved going to discos,” said Byrne in a 2012 interview with Thnkr. “There’s a connection between the euphoria you feel in a dance club and the euphoria that a person in power has.”