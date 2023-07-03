×
Monday’s Digital Daily: July 3, 2023

Wimbledon Changes Its Women’s Dress Code for the First Time in 146 Years

Women players can now wear dark-colored undershorts.

Kateryna Baindl plays against Leylah Fernandez on day one of Wimbledon 2023 on July 3 in London.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Kate Winslet attends The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Jodie Comer attends The Wimbledon Women's Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
British singer Ellie Goulding attends the women's singles final tennis match between Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on the thirteenth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 9, 2022. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)
For the past 146 years, the best tennis players in the world have faced off on London’s grass courts, competing for a chance to take home the Wimbledon championship title. The renowned tournament is known for its strict all-white dress code, but for the first time in history, it’s getting an update.

In 2023, women players can now wear dark-colored undershorts, a change intended to ease anxiety around periods. These garments, however, still cannot be longer than their skirts or tennis shorts.

Where does the all-white dress code originate from?

Dating back to the first-ever Wimbledon tournament in 1877, players have had to wear all-white uniforms. Shades of off-white or ivory are strictly forbidden. Only “a single trim of color,” no more than a centimeter long, is allowed on the neckline or sleeve.

American tennis player May Sutton (1886 - 1975) in play at Wimbledon, London, 1907. She won the Women's Singles championship that year. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
May Sutton competes at Wimbledon in 1907. Getty Images

Why is this change happening now?

Women were first allowed to compete at Wimbledon in 1884. They didn’t always wear short skirts to play tennis — it wasn’t until the ’20s that female players began eschewing long dresses, swapping them out for shorter hemlines.

In recent years, tennis legend Billie Jean King as well as Judy Murray, the mother of pro player Andy Murray, have advocated for the undershorts rule change.

“We always worried because we wore all white all the time,” King told CNN in 2022. “And it’s what you wear underneath that’s important for your menstrual period.”

In a statement, All England Club CEO Sally Bolton said she hopes that the new rule “will help players focus purely on their performance by relieving a potential source of anxiety.”

What have players said about the change?

United States pro Coco Gauff welcomed the updated dress code. “I think it’s going to relieve a lot of stress for me, and other girls in the locker room, for sure,” she told Sky News last week.

Coco Gauff plays at Wimbledon in 2022.
Coco Gauff plays at Wimbledon in 2022. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Several players have spoken about the challenges of managing their periods during Wimbledon, with some resorting to hormonal birth control to avoid menstruation during the tournament.

“Last year, I went on the pill to stop myself bleeding because I knew we had to wear white undershorts, and I didn’t want to face any embarrassment,” British tennis player Heather Watson explained to Sky News.

Is there a dress code for spectators?

Those watching Wimbledon aren’t forced to adhere to the all-white dress code. However, they are expected to sport formal daywear. Forbidden items include dirty sneakers, ripped jeans and running shorts.

