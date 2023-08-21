×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: August 21, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Gant CEO Patrik Söderström on How to Keep a Heritage Brand Relevant

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Uniqlo to Partner With Opéra Garnier

Business

Supreme Opens First Store in Seoul

Korean Rapper Youngji Lee Is Coach’s Newest Ambassador

Coach marks Lee's first luxury partnership.

Youngji Lee for Coach.
Youngji Lee for Coach. Coach

Korean rapper Youngji Lee makes her debut as a Coach global ambassador.

“Lee captures and embodies Coach’s Courage to Be Real message of embracing all aspects of who you are with confidence to inspire others to do the same,” the brand said in a statement.

Lee is a self-taught rapper who rose to prominence after appearing on the South Korean reality competition shows “High School Rapper” and “Show Me the Money.” In 2022, Lee became the first woman to win the latter program.

Youngji Lee for Coach.
Youngji Lee for Coach. Coach

Although she has yet to release her first full-length album, Lee has already debuted a slew of successful singles, which include collaborations with notable Korean artists like Jay Park, Woo and DJ Hyo of the renowned K-pop group Girls’ Generation.

In Coach’s new imagery, Lee displays two of the brand’s flap bags, one in their trademark leather and canvas monogram style, and the other a sparkly gold PVC model.

Coach marks Lee’s first luxury partnership, but the rapper is already making a name for herself in the fashion industry, having graced the covers of Cosmopolitan and Harper’s Bazaar in South Korea. This year, she’s also been photographed for a recent Vans campaign in which she models the skate brand’s puffy Knu Skool sneakers.

Related Articles

Lee joins a number of Coach ambassadors including Lil Nas X, Selena Gomez and Megan Thee Stallion. The brand has expanded its celebrity reach in Asia, tapping Chinese actress Wu JinYan and Japanese songwriter Koki as spokesmodels.

Korean Rapper Youngji Lee is Coach's Newest Ambassador

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad