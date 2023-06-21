Zendaya Gets Entangled in a Love Triangle on First Trailer of Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Challengers’

As fans eagerly await another season of “Euphoria,” Zendaya is still serving up other film and television projects for her fans.

The trailer for her new romantic-comedy sports film “Challengers” is out.

In the new movie directed by Luca Guadagnino, Zendaya stars as Tashi Duncan, a tennis player on the brink of future Serena Williams-level sports stardom. The film also stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

The trailer follows Tashi collecting trophies, winning the praise of sports fans and sponsorships with sportswear brands. Meanwhile, two other tennis players, who are best friends, are after her in a romantic sense.

The two enter a rivalry for her affections, but things take a major shift after Tashi breaks her leg, completely derailing her tennis career. Rather than leave the world of competitive sports entirely, she shifts her focus to coaching. In a fast forward to the future, Tashi is now married to Art, one of the two tennis players vying for her affection from her younger days. Not only are they married, but she’s also Art’s coach.

Things seem to come to a climax when Art signs up to compete in a challenger event against Patrick, his now former best friend and the other man that was in the running for Tashi’s love years ago.

“Challengers” premieres in theaters on Aug. 11. Guadagnino is also known for directing “Call Me by Your Name,” “Suspiria” and “Bones and All.”