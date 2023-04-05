×
Adriana Lima Returns to Victoria’s Secret in Ethereal Campaign for Heavenly Fragrance

The former Victoria's Secret angel has loaned her likeness to help the brand debut its relaunched Heavenly eau de parfum.

Adriana Lima as the new face of Victoria's Secret Heavenly.
Adriana Lima as the new face of Victoria's Secret Heavenly. Courtesy Victoria's Secret/MEGA

Adriana Lima has returned to Victoria’s Secret.

The supermodel, who was a Victoria’s Secret angel from 1999 to 2018, is back to star in the brand’s new fragrance campaign for their redesigned Heavenly eau de parfum.

Adriana Lima as the new face of Victoria's Secret Heavenly.
Adriana Lima as the new face of Victoria’s Secret Heavenly. Courtesy Victoria’s Secret/MEGA

Lima teased the fragrance campaign on her Instagram with a video of her wearing a bathrobe, spraying the bottle and walking away, revealing a script of the words XOXO and her signature.

In the campaign, Lima is seen wearing a bright yellow flowy gown as she poses dramatically behind a digitally placed image of the fragrance.

Sølve Sundsbø shot the campaign and Anastasia Barbiere signed the styling.

Although this is a relaunch of Heavenly, Victoria’s Secret has only changed the bottle, not the scent. The fragrance is known for its hints of peonies, freesia and lotus.

The new Heavenly redesigned bottle.
The new Heavenly redesigned bottle. Courtesy Victoria’s Secret/MEGA

Out of all of Victoria’s Secret’s many world-famous models and their years of Victoria’s Secret angels, Lima was the brand’s longest-running angel with a 19-year partnership with the brand. In 2017, she was named “the most valuable Victoria’s Secret angel.”

Adriana Lima as the new face of Victoria's Secret Heavenly.
Adriana Lima as the new face of Victoria’s Secret Heavenly. Courtesy Victoria’s Secret/MEGA

Victoria’s Secret has been on a quest to revamp its image and revamp its marketing since 2019.

Victoria’s Secret has been in a makeover phase since 2017, as the company lost consumer favor after decades portraying unrealistic body types and former parent company L Brands founder, Leslie H. Wexner, was found to have a personal relationship with registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The lingerie brand’s makeover continued earlier this year when its chief executive officer Amy Hauk retired, leaving corporate CEO Martin Waters to become CEO of the Victoria’s Secret Brand as well. Waters has said the brand has plans for more collaborations and there are plans to bring back Victoria’s Secret fashion show which has been on hiatus since the last one in 2019. In November, the company signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent of the New York-based, digital and intimate apparel and sleepwear start-up Adore Me.

