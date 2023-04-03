Aéropostale Teams With Coca-Cola on ’90s-inspired Gender-free Collection

Aéropostale is getting a taste of Coca-Cola.

The apparel retailer and the beverage company have collaborated on a limited-edition gender-free apparel collection.

Aero | Coke collaboration campaign.

The collaboration, titled Aero | Coke, resulted in branded fleece sets, cropped and graphic T-shirts, denim shorts, woven shirts and multiple accessories — all priced under $35.

Aéropostale said they wanted to work with Coca-Cola because, according to a representative for the brand, “Coca-Cola is a beloved brand that is innovative, socially conscious and aligns with our overarching brand ethos of inclusivity.” The majority of the products in the collection are genderless.

The designs of the collaboration “were inspired by Coca-Cola’s iconic logo and remixed and reimagined it in a modern way.”

Aéropostale also said the ‘90s inspiration in the collection is fitting since the ‘90s style is trending right now. The collection is now available on aeropostale.com.

Growth has been the focus of Aéropostale’s retail strategy over the past several years, and the company has been looking for ways to expand its customer base and bring new shoppers into the fold. In 2019, the brand expanded its international footprint by adding Boyner department store in Turkey as a retail partner. In March, Aéropostale also targeted the Web3 crowd with an NFT collection geared toward shoppers between ages 18 and 22.

The one-off NFTs, called Aeropax, featured 30,000 avatars that when purchased also came with a limited-edition physical hoodie.

Fashion collaborations are also appearing to become a slow norm for Coca-Cola. In February, the company partnered with footwear and accessory brand Brunch for a footwear collaboration and campaign inspired by ‘60s diner nostalgia.