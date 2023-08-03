Aldo Celebrates Disney’s 100th Anniversary With New Accessories Collection

Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary in collaboration with Aldo. The fashion retailer has debuted its first capsule as part of their Disney x Aldo 100th Anniversary Collection, which is subtitled “Mickey and Friends.”

Available now on Aldo’s website and in stores, the range comprises women’s footwear, handbags and accessories printed with vintage versions of iconic Disney characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and Daisy.

The Disney x Aldo: Mickey and Friends collection.

Seven new pairs of shoes are included in the capsule. Among them are two stiletto styles, both priced at $120. Aldo x Disney’s white patent heels feature Mickey and Minnie Mouse on either shoe, while the black pair is printed with a baroque character pattern. The collection’s final high-heeled option, a platform sandal ($120), is stamped with the black-and-gold design and comes adorned with a Mickey Mouse charm.

Those looking for something more casual will enjoy Aldo x Disney’s chunky white sneakers. All three pairs, priced at $100 to $110, exemplify the chunky footwear trend. Each style includes character prints.

The final footwear option in Aldo x Disney’s capsule is a pair of white loafers ($100) emblazoned with the Mickey-and-friends crew.

Aldo x Disney’s line also includes four handbags with gold hardware: a white tote ($80), a black top-handle purse ($75) and two shoulder bags ($75), one in white and one in a quilted light pink style. The latter three are embellished with chain straps.

Finally, the collection features five different accessories: white socks ($15), a pink heart-shaped keychain ($18), a black belt bag ($50) and two bracelets, one pink and one black ($28). Either cuff is decorated with jeweled Mickey and Minnie Mouse heads.

Disney is teaming up with a variety of brands in celebration of its centennial. The family-friendly brand is releasing themed capsules with Vera Bradley, Charlotte Tilbury and Karl Lagerfeld, among others.