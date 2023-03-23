Alicia Keys Honors NYC’s Creative Energy With Moncler Collab

Alicia Keys is bringing her New York state of mind to a new collection.

The singer has partnered with luxury Italian brand Moncler on the Moncler X Alicia Keys collection, which is inspired by New York City’s swagger, energy and hopeful optimism.

The campaign imagery for the Moncler X Alicia Keys collection, shot by Laura Jane Coulson. COURTESY OF MONCLER

“Moncler and me go way back to when I was a little kid during those New York winters. A Moncler was something you could see, but not quite reach yet. That high vision of excellence to strive for. This collection is like fulfilling that childhood wish on an epic scale,” Keys said in a statement.

The campaign imagery for the Moncler X Alicia Keys collection, shot by Laura Jane Coulson. COURTESY OF MONCLER

The aesthetic for the collection was influenced by late ’90s Manhattan, which the brand described in as “a hotbed of hope, pre-millennial anticipation and colorful street style.” Keys’ aesthetic combines both masculine and feminine influences, which resulted in the gender-neutral, androgynous collection. Among the pieces offered are oversize tracksuits, nylon bucket hats and cropped halter tops, which are intended to emote “confidence and unabashed sensuality.”

The campaign imagery for the Moncler X Alicia Keys collection, shot by Ibrahem Hasan. COURTESY OF MONCLER

The campaign imagery for the collection involves two perspectives. The first, shot by Ibrahem Hasan, spotlights New York inspiration with a backdrop of the city’s skyline, including casting that features a poet, a musician, an actress and a singer-songwriter. According to Keys, the city’s community of creatives is its greatest asset. Photographed by Laura Jane Coulson, the other campaign focuses on Keys’ personality and her as a designer, through a variety of candid and colorful shots.

The collection was initially revealed during London Fashion Week at Moncler’s The Art of Genius event, where London artists Little Simz and Cleo Sol performed, becoming the first set of people to wear the designs on stage. The collection launched exclusively on Net-a-porter on Wednesday and it’s now available in select Moncler boutiques and on moncler.com.

Keys has a close relationship with Moncler, having appeared at many of its shows and presentations, including narrating its presentation during Milan Fashion Week in September 2021.