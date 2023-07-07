What to Know About Andy Murray’s AMC Brand: The Apparel Line With His Sponsor Castore That’s Sustainably Made

One of the stars of Wimbledon 2023 in London, professional tennis athlete Andy Murray is also a player with the fashion industry.

In November 2019, Castore launched a clothing line in partnership with Murray called AMC. With a substantial following not only in England but with tennis fans across the globe, the AMC brand is still growing.

All AMC clothes are made from recycled and regenerated materials. Sustainability is a key aspect of the collaboration. The sportswear brand includes shorts, leggings, tops, visors and even sweatbands. AMC also caters to women athletes with miniskirts and sports bras available.

AMC Junior Embroidered Logo Hoody AMC

Where can you buy Any Murray’s AMC brand collection?

AMC can be bought on Castore’s website, castore.com. The products can also be purchased at Castore’s stores in London and Liverpool. AMC prices typically range from $12 to $124.

What’s Andy Murray’s relationship with fashion?

Prior to his collaboration with Castore, Murray was sponsored by Under Armour. He signed a four-year sponsorship deal in 2015 for 15 million pounds.

Before his deal with Under Armour, Murray was sponsored by Adidas.

Murray’s relationship with other brands includes appearing in ads for sports equipment company Head, watchmaker Rado and insurance company Standard Life. In 2016, he signed a sponsorship agreement with Jaguar, for 1.5 million pounds.

AMC Women’s tennis dress. AMC

What are Andy Murray’s other business ventures?

While he has his apparel collaboration and has racked up numerous brand endorsements over his career, Andy Murray is also a successful entrepreneur. He has his own sports marketing agency, 77 Management.

Outside of his Wimbledon matches, Murray debuted “Race to Wimbledon” on Monday, an interactive game developed by Fortnite Creative as part of the American Express Fan Experience. He stars in three interactive games where players can go on a tour of London landmarks, as well as the Wimbledon Village and its grounds. The first player to arrive at the famous Centre Court wins.

In real life, however, he played a tough match on Friday against Stefanos Tsitsipas, who triumphed after a fifth-set decider.

The win over Murray came in a match that lasted two days and a total of four hours and 40 minutes in the longest match of the 2023 Wimbledon tournament so far.



