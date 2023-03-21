EXCLUSIVE: Ashlee Simpson Ross Talks New Pieces of Me Collection and Her Love for ‘Mommy-Daughter’ Style

Ashlee Simpson Ross is back and this time, she’s putting her fashion on full display.

The singer and actress, who is widely known for her hit singles in the 2000s, is teaming up with Smash + Tess to release the Pieces of Me clothing collection, named after her nostalgic 2004 single. Launching on March 28, the project is Ashlee’s latest fashion foray.

From left: Ashlee Simpson, Jagger and Evan Ross in the campaign shots for the Smash + Tess x Ashlee Simpson Ross Pieces of Me clothing collection. COURTESY OF SMASH + TESS

“This collection is from my heart. I designed it with busy women and families in mind, offering versatile, chic and comfortable pieces to simplify our lives. I love each piece for its own reason and its own opportunity. Little pieces of me to share with other women!” Simpson Ross told WWD in an email.

Pieces of Me will include size-inclusive pieces for men, women and kids, which is part of why she tapped her husband, Evan Ross and her daughter, Jagger, to appear in the campaign.

Ashlee Simpson Ross in the campaign shots for the Smash + Tess x Ashlee Simpson Ross Pieces of Me clothing collection. COURTESY OF SMASH + TESS

“I decided I wanted to do something adding my daughter in because with everything I do, she’s like, ‘Well where’s mine?’ So I added her in and I was like, ‘Well now we have to add in Daddy, too!’ I did something for all and I’m so happy with how it turned out,” she told WWD. The campaign shots showcase the trio wearing coordinating wide-legged rompers from the collection.

Ashlee Simpson and Jagger Ross in the campaign shots for the Smash + Tess x Ashlee Simpson Ross Pieces of Me clothing collection. COURTESY OF SMASH + TESS

The mom of three was inspired by the retro, ’70s-style California Dream aesthetic in creating the line, which aligns with “bohemian, cozy and comfortable” personal style, she said. It offers pieces sized 3XS to 4X, including rompers, overalls, dresses and dusters. Among Simpson Ross’s favorites from the soon-to-be-released collection are the Far Out Sleeve Overalls ($150).

Ashlee Simpson Ross in the campaign shots for the Smash + Tess x Ashlee Simpson Ross Pieces of Me clothing collection. COURTESY OF SMASH + TESS

“I do love a mommy-daughter dress-up moment,” Ashlee said, later adding, “I think they’re so cute and Jagger looks so cute in hers, too.” She also named the Disco Duster ($160), which features dropped shoulders and wide sleeves, as another favorite: “I’m also really loving the dusters, they’re just easy and cozy,” Simpson Ross said, adding how she often cooks in them.

The pieces in the collection range from $60 to $160 and will be available to purchase at smashtess.com.