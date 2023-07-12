The Barbie x Crocs Collection Is Here Just in Time for the ‘Barbie’ Movie Premiere

×
Barbie may favor high heels, but if she were to wear Crocs, they’d obviously be pink. The shoe brand’s latest collaboration, available now on Crocs’ website, channels all things Barbiecore with five new pairs of shoes that would fit perfectly into the doll’s colorful wardrobe.

“The new Barbie x Crocs collaboration celebrates confidence and self-expression,” reads a press statement from the brand.

Barbie x Crocs
The Barbie x Crocs collection. Crocs

All five designs are inspired by Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film and come with themed Jibbitz straight out of Barbieland.

The Barbie The Movie Mega Crush Clog ($84.99) is already sold out online, but you can still get your hands on the new footwear via resale sites like StockX. The electric pink shoes feature three-inch lug sole platforms with a glittery finish, and eight Jibbitz including a cowboy hat, Barbie’s dreamhouse, a disco ball and a rollerblade.

There’s also the Barbie Crush Clog ($74.99), which features hot pink platforms and a silver glittery strap. These shoes have slightly less height than the Mega Crush Clog, standing at two and a half inches. The Crush Clogs also come with seven Barbie Jibbitz, among them a high-heeled boot, star-shaped sunglasses and a pink Corvette.

The Kids’ Barbie Cutie Clog.
The Kids’ Barbie Cutie Clog. Crocs

The Barbie Cozzzy Sandals ($64.99), also sold out, are patterned with a Barbie head silhouette print, and come lined with fuzzy hot pink fabric. The final option for adults is the Barbie Classic Clog ($59.99), which features a similar pattern on the midsole. Both shoes also include Jibbitz charms.

Finally, the Kids’ Barbie Cutie Clog is ideal for little ones who want some extra height. The two-inch electric pink platform shoes have printed midsoles, and are adorned with eight exclusive Jibbitz.

If you’ve already got a pair of Crocs that you’re looking to give some Barbie flare, you can also purchase the Barbie Jibbitz Charm Pack ($19.99).

“Barbie” sees Mattel’s famous doll on a journey from Barbieland to the real world.

The film, which debuts in theaters on July 21, features an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. The movie’s soundtrack is just as star-studded, featuring tracks from Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Ice Spice, Lizzo and Haim.

