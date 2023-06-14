Barbie Ferreira Talks New Havaianas Collaboration and Brazilian Roots at Launch Party

Barbie Ferreira attended the Havaianas x Barbie Ferreira launch event on Tuesday, wearing a sunset-inspired dress. The event was held on the rooftop of the Santa Monica Proper Hotel in Los Angeles.

The actress wore a color-blocked dress with a blue, purple, blush pink and orange pattern reminiscent of various phases of the sunset. She paired the dress with orange and brown polka dot sandals from her collaboration with the brand.

Barbie Ferreira at the Havaianas x Barbie Ferreira launch in Los Angeles on June 13. Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

The new nine-piece Barbie Ferreira x Havaianas collection — the brand’s first celebrity collaboration — is inspired by Havaianas and Ferreira’s shared Brazilian roots.

“I have been a Havaianas fan since I was really young,” Ferreira told WWD. “My mom commented on my Instagram photos, ‘Like you’ve been wearing these since you were a little kid.’ Havaianas are part of Brazilian culture, and ever since I was a baby I even had mini Havaianas. My grandma even wears Havaianas in winter. For me, Havaianas is the most iconic brand out of Brazil and it means a lot to me to collaborate with them.”

The sandals from the collection feature vintage elements of Rio de Janeiro in the ’60s and ’70s and also drew inspiration from Brazilian architecture and interior design. The Havaianas x Barbie Ferreira collaboration comes in two silhouettes, including flip-flops and slides.

Barbie Ferreira x Havaianas collaboration.

“I really love when people are collaborative and as I grow and continue on this career, I am always really happy when people want me to design stuff,” the actress said.

Ferreira’s big break as an actress came in 2019 when she starred in the hit HBO series “Euphoria” as Kat Hernandez. The role garnered her critical acclaim and recognition.

The actress is no stranger to the fashion industry. When she was a teenager she modeled for notable brands including Forever 21, H&M and Adidas.

In February 2022, Ferreira became a brand ambassador for YSL Beauty as the brand amped up its marketing toward Gen Z consumers. Ferreira was featured in various digital ads promoting the brand’s cosmetics and Black Opium fragrance.