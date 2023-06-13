EXCLUSIVE: ‘Barbie’ Collaborates With Moon on New Electric Toothbrush

Barbiecore has come to the oral hygiene market.

Moon has collaborated with the “Barbie” movie as the exclusive oral beauty partner, debuting a limited-edition Barbie x Moon pink electric toothbrush and matching pink Barbie x Moon bubble mint whitening toothpaste.

The Barbie x Moon collection.

The products arrive in Barbie-inspired packaging. The signature electric toothbrush comes with a matching travel case adorned with the “Barbie” movie logo, a charging case and two brush heads.

The toothbrush also features five custom sonic modes, including clean, whiten, polish, massage and sensitive.

Additional features include a guided two-minute brushing timer and premium bristles, and the ability to hold a six-week charge.

For those searching for Barbie-inspired toothpaste, the collection includes sparkling pink color and bubble mint flavor.

The Barbie x Moon collection will be exclusively available to shop on moonoralbeauty.com and ulta.com on June 22 and at Ulta Beauty stores on June 25.

Barbiecore began sweeping the nation in the summer of 2022. Barbie-themed fashion and products are exemplified by all things pink.

By July 2022, the word Barbiecore raked in 17.8 million views on TikTok, and at fashion marketplace ShopStyle, pink soared in popularity, with searches for the color up by 66 percent for pencil skirts, 44 percent for dresses, 31 percent for suits and 35 percent for bikinis.

The new “Barbie” movie stars Margot Robbie in the title role and Ryan Gosling as her male companion Ken, with an additional ensemble cast including Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu and Kate McKinnon. The film premieres in theaters on July 21.