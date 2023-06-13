×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: June 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Photographer Marco Ovando Releases ‘The Dolls Volume 2’

Eye

Drag Artists on What Pride Means Today

Fashion

Daniel Fletcher to Exit Fiorucci

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Barbie’ Collaborates With Moon on New Electric Toothbrush

Moon is now the exclusive oral partner of the "Barbie" movie, starring Margot Robbie.

Barbie x Moon
The Barbie x Moon collection. courtesy photo

Barbiecore has come to the oral hygiene market.

Moon has collaborated with the “Barbie” movie as the exclusive oral beauty partner, debuting a limited-edition Barbie x Moon pink electric toothbrush and matching pink Barbie x Moon bubble mint whitening toothpaste.

Barbie x Moon
The Barbie x Moon collection.

The products arrive in Barbie-inspired packaging. The signature electric toothbrush comes with a matching travel case adorned with the “Barbie” movie logo, a charging case and two brush heads.

The toothbrush also features five custom sonic modes, including clean, whiten, polish, massage and sensitive.

Barbie x Moon
The Barbie x Moon collection.

Additional features include a guided two-minute brushing timer and premium bristles, and the ability to hold a six-week charge.

For those searching for Barbie-inspired toothpaste, the collection includes sparkling pink color and bubble mint flavor.

The Barbie x Moon collection will be exclusively available to shop on moonoralbeauty.com and ulta.com on June 22 and at Ulta Beauty stores on June 25.

Related Galleries

Barbiecore began sweeping the nation in the summer of 2022. Barbie-themed fashion and products are exemplified by all things pink.

By July 2022, the word Barbiecore raked in 17.8 million views on TikTok, and at fashion marketplace ShopStyle, pink soared in popularity, with searches for the color up by 66 percent for pencil skirts, 44 percent for dresses, 31 percent for suits and 35 percent for bikinis.

Barbie x Moon

The new “Barbie” movie stars Margot Robbie in the title role and Ryan Gosling as her male companion Ken, with an additional ensemble cast including Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu and Kate McKinnon. The film premieres in theaters on July 21.

A Boss Always with Martha Stewart

A Boss Always with Martha Stewart

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad