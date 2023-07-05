EXCLUSIVE: Fossil Launches Barbie Collection With Watches, Jewelry and More

As the “Barbie” movie release approaches, Fossil is joining the growing wave of Barbie collections. Announced Wednesday, the Barbie x Fossil collection is a collaboration inspired by the iconic doll’s style, reimagining the brand’s watches, leather items and jewelry.

“We’re thrilled to launch this collaboration to celebrate Barbie, a global icon with a long legacy of sparking joy and imagination. Our designers were inspired by her style archives — reimagined in a fresh, modern way — and we hope our customers enjoy the combination of nostalgia and creativity,” Melissa Lowenkron, Fossil’s chief brand officer said in a statement.

A closer look at the Barbie x Fossil collection, available to shop July 10. Haley Hill

Among the offerings is the Carlie timepiece ($260); a customizable watch with an interchangeable strap and chevron topring. The design is inspired by the first Barbie doll released in 1959, which was outfitted in a chevron black-and-white swimsuit.

The Raquel watch ($295) is another timepiece in the collection, reimagined by Fossil to showcase some of Barbie’s most popular symbols: a custom-cut crystal flower charm, a bright pink pointed-toe heel, a roller skate and a classic pink car.

The collection also has other accessories, including the Liza camera bag ($195) and the Penrose wallet crossbody ($175). Both items are adorned in Barbie’s signature shade of pink, of course, and feature smooth-grain leather and statement hardware.

Other standout items are the Watch Ring ($150) which has a five-petal flower design inspired by Barbie’s floral logo, the Barbie locket necklace ($125) and the earring stud set ($95).

In June, the brand released The Flash x Fossil collection, which featured two special stainless-steel timepieces inspired by the classic comic. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of “Return of the Jedi,” Fossil also collaborated with the “Star Wars” franchise earlier this year. Consisting of limited-edition timepieces and special-edition watches inspired by the Rebel characters, the collection was released on the fan-favorite day of May 4, a play on the phrase “may the force be with you.”

The entire Barbie x Fossil collection will be available to shop online at Fossil.com and in select Fossil retail stores on July 10.