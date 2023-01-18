BCBGMaxAzria Collaborates With Celebrity Stylist Maeve Reilly for Eveningwear Collection

BCBGMaxAzria has partnered with celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly for a 16-piece eveningwear collection. Reilly is known for working with TikTok star Alix Earle, reality star Christine Quinn and model Winnie Harlow.

The 16-piece collection features menswear-inspired tailoring, eveningwear, minidresses and floor-length maxidresses codesigned with BCBG Group creative director Albino Riganello.

Maeve Reilly for BCBGMaxAzria

Key pieces in the collection include a pinstripe gray oversize blazer with a lace-up back that can be worn as a dress or paired with a wide-leg trouser, a bra top with one long-sleeve matched with a high slit skirt, and a floor-length white sequin evening gown with intricately placed cutouts on the waist and back.

“Last January, Maeve and I met to brainstorm about the collaboration,” Riganello said in a statement. “I was instantly attracted and inspired by her strong point of view on what looks good on a woman’s body. She loves to push the boundaries and challenges us to create effortless silhouettes for every shape and size. The exchange of opinions really ignited the whole process. The tailoring portion is my favorite — I love the fluid trenchcoat paired with the matching wide-leg pant. I really think the consumers are going to be excited about this and I can’t wait to see it all over street style this fashion month.”

Reilly called BCBGMaxAzria “iconic” and said she grew up shopping the brand in a statement. “My inspiration for this collection was about wearable pieces that you can mix and match with what’s already existing in your current wardrobe. I love a simple, sexy dress, so there’s definitely a few of those. It’s been a year and a half in the making, I’m so thrilled that we brought it to life exactly as we intended. It was important for me to have a balance of menswear and sexy dresses because there are so many facets of a woman and what appeals to her. The range in this collection speaks to who I am and also how I love to dress in different ways.”

BCBG has also teamed up with Cash App for the campaign by offering new and existing Cash App card customers special access and exclusive discounts at launch when paying with a Cash App Card. The collection will launch on Feb. 2 exclusively on the brand’s website.