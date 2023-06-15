What to Know About the Béis x ‘Barbie’ Collection: Launch Date, Colorway and More

Béis announced the upcoming release of the Béis x “Barbie” luggage collection, continuing with the Barbie-themed launches leading up to the movie premiere on July 21.

The travel accessories brand, founded by Shay Mitchell, is slated to offer a number of luggage, travel bags and accessories inspired by the film in Barbie’s signature pink colorway.

The Béis x “Barbie The Movie” collection. COURTESY OF BÉIS

The range includes the Mini Weekender, The Rollers, The Cosmetic Case, The Travel Wallet and The Passport and Luggage Tag Set; all inspired by the beloved doll’s pink plastic world.

In addition to the Barbiecore-themed hues, the collection will also incorporate new design elements, including glossy finishes on The Rollers and custom-designed pink floral lining.

The Béis x “Barbie The Movie” collection. COURTESY OF BÉIS

Mitchell, who is widely known for her acting roles in ABC’s “Pretty Little Liars” and Prime Video’s “Something from Tiffany’s,” talked to WWD in 2019 about building Béis.

A closer look at the Béis x “Barbie The Movie” collection. COURTESY OF BÉIS

“I’d be on the road, on a plane, on a train, car, wherever, in motion. I looked up these pieces to see if they existed and they didn’t. If they did, they weren’t to my style aesthetic. That’s when I started drawing. I’d be on planes heading to different jobs, and I’d be drawing on plane paper napkins. And that’s how it started,” WWD reported she said in September 2019.

In 2022, celebrating the brand’s fourth anniversary, Béis launched its first design collaboration with former Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk.

Prices for the Béis x “Barbie” collection range from $48 to $328. Beginning July 19, ahead of the “Barbie” release on July 21, the collection will be available for purchase at www.beistravel.com.