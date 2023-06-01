Betsey Johnson Joins Forces With Miley Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation to Empower LGBTQ Youth in ‘Sparkle and Shine’ Campaign

Betsey Johnson is continuing her partnership with Miley Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation with a new social campaign for Pride Month titled “Sparkle and Shine.” The new campaign features seven leading LGBTQ influencers, including drag queens Aquaria, Desmond Is Amazing, Catherine, Vanjie, Kandy Muse, ballet dancer Harper Watters and model Lizette Pinto e Melo.

For every item purchased from the brand’s rhinestone collection, Betsey Johnson will donate $1 to Happy Hippie via Shopping Gives. Consumers purchasing products outside of the rhinestone assortment who are still interested in donating and supporting Happy Hippie’s cause will have the option to donate at checkout.

“Hey, girlfriends, boyfriends, friends, happy Pride,” Johnson said. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with, to support, to get to know, have fun with and do incredible runway fun shows with the LGBTQ community. I love you, always have, always will. Happy, happy, happy pride and shine on!”

Betsey Johnson spring campaign.

According to Happy Hippie, 60 percent of LGBTQ youth who wanted mental health care in the past year were not able to get it, and 45 percent of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide in the past year. LGBTQ youth who felt high social support from their family reported attempting suicide at less than half the rate of those who felt low or moderate social support.

The Happy Hippie Foundation provides LGBTQ youth, homeless youth and other vulnerable populations with support services, education and employment opportunities. All Happy Hippie operational costs are funded privately, with 100 percent of donations going directly to help young people in need.

RELATED: Pride Month 2023 Collections From Brands That Give Back to Support LGBTQ Initiatives

In partnership with Betsey Johnson, the initiative will provide support groups to youth across the country exploring gender and to their families.

“At Happy Hippie, we celebrate our LGBTQ community every day of the year, and this June for Pride Month we are so excited to be partnering with Betsey Johnson to keep sharing our message of acceptance and belonging and to continue our work providing LGBTQ youth with support services,” said Miley Cyrus.

On Thursday, the second round of donation-based products will be released on betseyjohnson.com.