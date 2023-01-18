×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 18, 2023

Birkenstock and Fear of God Tap Into L.A.’s Scenic and Creative Hub Los Feliz for New Collaboration

The German footwear brand and the designer brand collaborated on a new "footwear proposition."

Taylour Paige-Angulo in the Fear of God and Birkenstock collaboration campaign shots, wearing the Los Feliz shoe.
Taylour Paige-Angulo in the Fear of God and Birkenstock collaboration campaign shots, wearing the Los Feliz shoe. COURTESY OF FEAR OF GOD AND BIRKENSTOCK

Birkenstock and Fear of God have collaborated on a shoe.

The slide aims to bring together both the footwear brand’s German heritage and the clothing design brand’s power to draw out inimitable, timeless designs. Titled the Los Feliz, the shoe features a deep heel cup, a raw-edge outsole and a dramatic monolithic strap closure for a minimal aesthetic.

The Fear of God and Birkenstock Los Feliz shoe.

The Fear of God and Birkenstock Los Feliz shoe.

COURTESY OF FEAR OF GOD AND BIRKENSTOCK

“We’re always attempting to create a product that’s rooted in function and necessity, that is preceded by a clear aesthetic point of view,” the Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo said in a statement. “The result is the Los Feliz sandal, inspired and named by the unique hillside enclaves of the Los Angeles neighborhood namesake. Los Feliz is built with the easy, elevated fluidity that defines Fear of God’s design language, while using Birkenstock’s iconic silhouettes.”

The Fear of God and Birkenstock Los Feliz shoe.

The Fear of God and Birkenstock Los Feliz shoe.

COURTESY OF FEAR OF GOD AND BIRKENSTOCK

The project was developed with Birkenstock 1774, the special projects and collaborations unit of the shoe brand. The shoe is offered with two different uppers — calf suede and wool felt, and is available for adults and children. This is the first time a Birkenstock 1774 collaboration shoe has been available for kids. Actress Taylour Paige-Angulo appears in the campaign shots for the collection.

“We are pleased to join forces with Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God for an effortlessly versatile collection of elevated craftsmanship. The Los Feliz sandal is a sleek and tangible expression of both brands’ shared guiding principles of intentionality and inclusivity. By fusing the Birkenstock footbed and single strap design with Fear of God’s distinct and refined aesthetic, we continue to foster innovation with likeminded visionaries,” Birkenstock’s chief executive officer Oliver Reichert stated in a press release.

The adult calf suede shoe comes in Ash, Cement and Taupe and will be available exclusively at Fearofgod.com and 1774.com on Jan. 25 and select global retailers on Jan. 27. The Los Feliz in wool felt comes in either Cement Melange or Ash Melange and is available to purchase only on Fearofgod.com and 1774.com on Feb. 22 and select global retailers on Feb. 24. The Los Feliz kids shoe comes in two colors: Taupe suede and Cement Melange wool felt and can be bought beginning Jan. 25 and Feb. 22, respectively.

