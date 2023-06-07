×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: June 7, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Setchu Wins the 2023 LVMH Prize for Young Designers

Fashion

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2024

Business

Prada, Zegna Again Team on M&A Deal

Blackpink’s Jisoo Fronts Dior Lady 95.22 Campaign

The South Korean singer first became a Dior ambassador in 2019.

Jisoo for Dior.
Jisoo for Dior. TBULLER

Jisoo of the K-pop supergroup Blackpink is the face of Dior’s latest handbag campaign. On Tuesday, the French label announced the launch of the Lady 95.22 with new photography by Brigitte Lacombe.

The Lady 95.22 made its runway debut during Dior’s fall 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week. The quilted purse is a modernized take on the iconic Lady Dior bag, which was named after Princess Diana.

The bag’s moniker references the years 1995, when the Lady Dior was created, and 2022, when its reinterpretation was revealed. The Lady 95.22 features Dior’s signature cannage pattern, a rounded silhouette and metal charms. It currently comes in two colors: black and white, which is reflected in Lacombe’s monochrome photography.

Jisoo for Dior.
Jisoo for Dior. TBULLER

Related Galleries

The new campaign shows Jisoo “in a series of spontaneous, intimate shots,” according to Dior. “The global icon reveals herself, both strong and sensitive, unveiling the multiple facets of a plural, powerful and singular elegance.”

This “plural femininity” is emblematic of the fashion house’s vision under creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, who has been at Dior since 2016.

Jisoo for Dior. TBULLER

Jisoo isn’t the Lady 95.22’s only celebrity spokesmodel. Jennifer Lawrence, Anya Taylor-Joy and tennis star Emma Raducanu were also photographed by Lacombe for the campaign.

“Profoundly united by their spirit of independence, they share the message of universal and essential sisterhood,” language from Dior reads.

Jisoo was first announced as a global ambassador for Dior in 2019. She’s since fronted advertisements for the label’s makeup, clothing and handbags.

Jisoo of Blackpink Fronts Dior's Lady 95.22 Campaign

Cannes 2023: Getting Ready with Halima Aden x Jason Rembert

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad