Blackpink’s Jisoo Fronts Dior Lady 95.22 Campaign

Jisoo of the K-pop supergroup Blackpink is the face of Dior’s latest handbag campaign. On Tuesday, the French label announced the launch of the Lady 95.22 with new photography by Brigitte Lacombe.

The Lady 95.22 made its runway debut during Dior’s fall 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week. The quilted purse is a modernized take on the iconic Lady Dior bag, which was named after Princess Diana.

The bag’s moniker references the years 1995, when the Lady Dior was created, and 2022, when its reinterpretation was revealed. The Lady 95.22 features Dior’s signature cannage pattern, a rounded silhouette and metal charms. It currently comes in two colors: black and white, which is reflected in Lacombe’s monochrome photography.

Jisoo for Dior. TBULLER

The new campaign shows Jisoo “in a series of spontaneous, intimate shots,” according to Dior. “The global icon reveals herself, both strong and sensitive, unveiling the multiple facets of a plural, powerful and singular elegance.”

This “plural femininity” is emblematic of the fashion house’s vision under creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, who has been at Dior since 2016.

Jisoo for Dior. TBULLER

Jisoo isn’t the Lady 95.22’s only celebrity spokesmodel. Jennifer Lawrence, Anya Taylor-Joy and tennis star Emma Raducanu were also photographed by Lacombe for the campaign.

“Profoundly united by their spirit of independence, they share the message of universal and essential sisterhood,” language from Dior reads.

Jisoo was first announced as a global ambassador for Dior in 2019. She’s since fronted advertisements for the label’s makeup, clothing and handbags.