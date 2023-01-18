×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Fall 2023

Business

Jewelry, Fashion and Japan Boosted Richemont in Q3

Men's

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Blackpink’s Lisa Collaborates With Bulgari for the First Time on Limited-edition Watch

The watch draws inspiration from Lisa's favorite flower, the edelweiss.

The Bvlgari Bvlgari x Lisa Limited Edition watch.
The Bulgari Bulgari x Lisa Limited Edition watch. COURTESY OF BULGARI

Blackpink‘s Lisa and Bulgari’s newest collaboration is here.

The Bvlgari Bvlgari x Lisa Limited Edition watch.

The Bulgari Bulgari x Lisa Limited Edition watch.

COURTESY OF BULGARI

The famed jewelry brand and the renowned entertainer have partnered up for the first time to release a special timepiece a part of Bulgari’s “Bulgari Bulgari” collection.

On Monday, Lisa made the announcement of the new item on her Instagram and the post went viral, already garnering more than 4 million likes to date.

“So excited to unveil this special timepiece I have collaborated with Bulgari! This bold new timepiece, ‘Bulgari Bulgari x Lisa Limited Edition’ is truly the product of a perfect partnership,” her caption read.

Related Galleries

“For my first collaboration with Bulgari, I chose my favorite flower, the edelweiss and designed the sketch with ‘L’ initial in the middle of the back case. Bulgari created just for me this special dial color mixing green, blue and some purple tone depending on the reflection of the watch.”

The Bvlgari Bvlgari x Lisa Limited Edition watch.

The Bulgari Bulgari x Lisa Limited Edition watch.

COURTESY OF BULGARI

The watch ($6,750) is an 18-karat rose gold bezel masterpiece featuring an engraving of the brand’s double logo. It’s details include a color-changing sunray finished dial with 12 diamond indexes. The watch also comes with a bracelet comprised of polished and satin-brushed stainless steel.

The singer has been a longtime supporter of the Bulgari brand, and has been a brand ambassador for the fashion house since 2020. Last year in June, she attended Bulgari’s gala in Paris for the debut of the brand’s largest high-end jewelry collection to date, Eden the Garden of Wonders. Also that June, Lisa attended the Bulgari Aurora Awards wearing a dainty, alluring Vivinene Westwood cream corset gown with Bulgari’s diamond and emerald-embellished serpenti necklace and a matching wrap-around serpenti bracelet.

Lisa is widely known as a member of the all-girl K-Pop group Blackpink, which includes Ji-soo Kim, Roseanne Park and Jennie Kim.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

Hot Summer Bags

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Blackpink's Lisa and Bulgari Release Multicolored Watch

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad