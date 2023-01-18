Blackpink’s Lisa Collaborates With Bulgari for the First Time on Limited-edition Watch

Blackpink‘s Lisa and Bulgari’s newest collaboration is here.

The Bulgari Bulgari x Lisa Limited Edition watch. COURTESY OF BULGARI

The famed jewelry brand and the renowned entertainer have partnered up for the first time to release a special timepiece a part of Bulgari’s “Bulgari Bulgari” collection.

On Monday, Lisa made the announcement of the new item on her Instagram and the post went viral, already garnering more than 4 million likes to date.

“So excited to unveil this special timepiece I have collaborated with Bulgari! This bold new timepiece, ‘Bulgari Bulgari x Lisa Limited Edition’ is truly the product of a perfect partnership,” her caption read.

“For my first collaboration with Bulgari, I chose my favorite flower, the edelweiss and designed the sketch with ‘L’ initial in the middle of the back case. Bulgari created just for me this special dial color mixing green, blue and some purple tone depending on the reflection of the watch.”

The Bulgari Bulgari x Lisa Limited Edition watch. COURTESY OF BULGARI

The watch ($6,750) is an 18-karat rose gold bezel masterpiece featuring an engraving of the brand’s double logo. It’s details include a color-changing sunray finished dial with 12 diamond indexes. The watch also comes with a bracelet comprised of polished and satin-brushed stainless steel.

The singer has been a longtime supporter of the Bulgari brand, and has been a brand ambassador for the fashion house since 2020. Last year in June, she attended Bulgari’s gala in Paris for the debut of the brand’s largest high-end jewelry collection to date, Eden the Garden of Wonders. Also that June, Lisa attended the Bulgari Aurora Awards wearing a dainty, alluring Vivinene Westwood cream corset gown with Bulgari’s diamond and emerald-embellished serpenti necklace and a matching wrap-around serpenti bracelet.

Lisa is widely known as a member of the all-girl K-Pop group Blackpink, which includes Ji-soo Kim, Roseanne Park and Jennie Kim.