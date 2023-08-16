Amiri Taps Hip-hop Duo Black Star for Fall 2023 Icon Campaign

Amiri has released a new Icon campaign for its fall 2023 collection, starring Black Star. The duo consists of Yasiin Bey, previously known as Mos Def, and Talib Kweli, who have been forces in the conscious rap genre since the ’90s.

The campaign was photographed by Karim Sadli, who has shot for Chanel, Giorgio Armani and Chloé. Ellie Grace Cumming, who has styled campaigns for Fendi, Dior and Vivienne Westwood, styled the artists.

Black Star for Amiri’s Icon campaign. Courtesy Photo

“It’s an honor to collaborate with Black Star on our Icon campaign. They’re true music pioneers and innovators of hip-hop whose influence across music, culture and society is unmatched as they continue to push notions of expression and artistry,” founder and creative director Mike Amiri, who conceived the campaign, told WWD.

Amiri drew inspiration from multilayered music production and the ’90s hip-hop scene that defined much of his youth when he was growing up in Los Angeles.

The campaign features Black Star wearing dropped shoulder car coats cut in soft vegan leather, and black double-breasted brushed wool overcoats with brown contrast collars, dressed over layered sleeve dress shirts, mixed-media knitwear, or a mohair argyle cardigan paired with snap closure pleated pants inspired by ’90s classics.

WWD said the fabrications for Amiri’s fall 2023 collection “rivaled that of many leading European luxury houses.” For the collection, Amiri focused on fluid tailoring, artful shapes and a fusion of ’50s and ’90s Americana.

Black Star’s 1998 album “Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star” is still cited as one of the most influential hip-hop albums to this day. The Amiri Icon campaign comes at a fitting time after the duo released their sophomore album “No Fear of Time” in 2022, 24 years after their debut album.