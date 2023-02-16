Charlotte McKinney Takes Larroudé’s Heels to Miami Beach for Spring 2023 Campaign

Larroudé has debuted its spring 2023 campaign and tapped Charlotte McKinney as its face.

Larroudé is best known for its shoes, denim and handbags. For the new campaign shot in Miami, McKinney takes to the beach, pool and laundromat to showcase the brand’s seasonal shoe offerings.

In some campaign shots, only McKinney’s legs are modeled, like when she poses in the Annie platform heel in pink as her legs hang out of a car’s sunroof. The pink Annie platform fits in with the Barbiecore trend that has swept the fashion industry since Margot Robbie began filming the new “Barbie” movie. The trend encapsulates all things pink. Another Barbiecore piece among Larroudé’s offerings was the Marilyn mule in light pink with faux-fur trim.

Charlotte McKinney for Larroudé.

For those looking for offerings outside of the Barbiecore trend, McKinney also posed in the season’s Carmen platform in natural raffia. Larroudé is also offering a multicolored platform style with their Miso Platform Sandal in Rainbow Daisy that McKinney poses with, giving a yawning face.

The Larroudé Annie platform in pink.

Platform sandals are a major part of Larroudé’s offerings this season. The brand’s spring offerings include their Wanda sandal in a platform silhouette and caramel colorway. The same Wanda sandal also comes in a plaid raffia colorway for those interested in a pattern offering.

The Larroudé platform sandal in rainbow daisy.

McKinney has well-established herself as a model, but she began her career as an Instagram personality. She became known to wider audiences thanks to a Carl’s Jr. commercial that aired during the 2015 Super Bowl putting the model and actress on the map.

The Larroudé Dolly mule in beach raffia.

Larroudé was established by fashion industry veteran Marina Larroudé. Years before launching her eponymous fashion line, Larroudé was the fashion director of Barneys New York. In 2019, she left the company to head up Schutz USA, where she oversaw the company across all channels, including retail, wholesale and e-commerce.