Charlotte Tilbury, Disney Launch Makeup and Skin Care Collection With Animated Short Film Inspired by Tinkerbell

Beauty and cosmetics brand Charlotte Tilbury has collaborated with Disney for the first time, creating a limited-edition line of skin care and cosmetics. The partnership celebrates Disney’s 100th anniversary and 10 years of Charlotte Tilbury.

The Disney100 x Charlotte Tilbury collection features a selection of some of Charlotte Tilbury’s best-selling products, including the Magic Cream and the Beauty Light Wands. The collection also includes a new makeup bag with Tinkerbell and star motifs.

The Disney100 x Charlotte Tilbury collaboration.

For the collaboration, Tilbury launched an animated short produced with Walt Disney Animation Studios, where she becomes a cartoon-like version of herself inspired by Wendy from the original “Peter Pan” movie. The animated film was produced by acclaimed animator Eric Goldberg, who is behind the Genie in “Aladdin” and directed “Pocahontas.” Goldberg and special products producer Dorothy McKim created their first-ever rose gold pixie dust just for the campaign.

A still from the Disney100 x Charlotte Tilbury campaign video.

“Darlings, I am so excited to finally reveal my biggest secret — a truly magical collaboration with Disney,” Tilbury said in a statement. “I grew up watching the fairy tales and immersing myself in the wonderlands created by Disney; I even called myself Gingerella. I have long been inspired by the magic and sparkle of the beloved characters and stories.”

To mark the collaboration, Disney and Charlotte Tilbury also created four exclusive Charlotte Tilbury Official trading pin badges that are available through gift with purchase. There will be a limited run of 10,000 of the pins and a new design from the series will be dropped weekly.

The Disney100 x Charlotte Tilbury collection is available at CharlotteTilbury.com and on the Charlotte Tilbury app. The collection features ten new makeup looks and is also accompanied by pop-up stores across the globe.