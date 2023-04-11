EXCLUSIVE: Christian Siriano Brings ‘Fabulous Color’ to Sherwin-Williams With Paint Collaboration Inspired by Fashion and Creative Living

Fashion designer Christian Siriano is now here to help your home get painted.

The designer, best known for his red carpet celebrity designs and winning season four of “Project Runway,” has collaborated with paint and coatings company Sherwin Williams on a colorful collection called The Christian Siriano x Sherwin-Williams Color Collection. The total limited-edition collection between Christian Siriano and Sherwin-Williams consists of 30 colors.

“Color has been a big part of my career and business for so long and I’m such a lover of it,” Siriano said. “Color is really transformative and can make people feel something. When Sherwin-Williams approached me to do this, I thought I had to it, especially with my interior design business growing and expanding. So many clients ask me what the right colors for their home are. This collaboration was the perfect chance to address that.”

In January 2021, Siriano launched a small interior design business. That inspired him to launch a furniture collection that started with three pieces. Since then, he’s worn the hats of fashion design and interior designer.

Christian Siriano for The Christian Siriano x Sherwin-Williams Color Collection.

Siriano describes interior design as something he’s wanted to do his entire life and expressed his love of furniture. After launching the furniture collection, he branched out into doing residential projects and then commercial projects like hotels and restaurants.

Siriano has had multiple collaborations throughout his career, from Bleusalt to MOTF, but he said the Sherwin-Williams collaboration differs from many of his past ones because “I’ve never got to do anything that involves the real start of something. I’m always making a finished piece or a finished dress or something that has a light at the end of the tunnel you know about. This paint collaboration is interesting because it’s the beginning process before someone else goes and paints their room or home. It’s like the paint is your inspiration in a way and your jumping off point. As a designer, I love picking colors before anything. One fabulous color could inspire a whole collection.”

The world of paint and fashion might be separate entities, but Siriano finds they have some similarities. According to Siriano, with fashion, people can be prone to more risk-taking and coming outside of our comfort zone, but what people put in their homes is all about comfort. People might still be in corset dresses and heels, but once they are home, they want a space designed for them that’s pure relaxation. Fashion and home interiors are reflective of who customers are.

Sue Wadden, Sherwin-Williams director of color marketing, and Christian Siriano.

With a collection spanning 30 products, Siriano drew his inspiration from a variety of places. The pure white and egret white were inspired by an apartment in Paris he used to use as a showroom; for the dark blacks and greys, he looked to past colors he used in his own fashion collections and for many of the other colors he looked to nature.

Despite his years as a fashion designer, Siriano is also still learning. He said he felt this collection taught him, “How color can really transform someone’s life. It also really expanded my knowledge as an interior designer as I learned what the most popular paints were in terms of sale and what people are most likely to use for their homes. There is no such thing as a perfect color, there’s only the perfect color for you.”

He also learned how color trends can overlap between interior design and fashion design. He’s noticed as an interior designer he’s been having more customers paint their rooms green and simultaneously green is trending as a color in fashion.

When creating the collaboration with Sherwin-Williams, Siriano wanted to make sure there was something for everyone. Two peel-and-stick kits have been created and marketed toward different consumers. The homeowner kit features his top six picks, like go-to whites and neutrals, while the designer kit features six bolder colors exclusively under Sherwin-Williams Emerald Designer Edition.

Siriano spent the last year working to get the colors for the collection right, but Sherwin-Williams came with no shortage of options for them to make a final decision for the 30 colors.

The collection goes live Tuesday on s-w.com/christiansiriano.