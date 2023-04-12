×
 
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Strikes a Pose for Coach’s 2023 Mother’s Day Campaign

The actress and singer continues in her role as a global brand ambassador for Coach with the brand's new Flower Power-inspired Mother's Day campaign.

Jennifer Lopez x Coach Mother's Day 2023
Jennifer Lopez for Coach's Mother's Day 2023 ad campaign. courtesy photo

Coach is celebrating Mother’s Day with longtime brand ambassador Jennifer Lopez.

The actress, singer and entrepreneur, who is the mother to twins Emme and Max Muñiz, appears in the brand’s new ad campaigns for Mother’s Day 2023.

Jennifer Lopez for Coach’s Mother’s Day 2023 ad campaign.

The campaign was photographed by fashion photographer Joshua Woods, who has shot for Gucci, Wales Bonner and Byredo. The photos spotlight some of Coach’s signature handbags, including the Rogue and Tabby in pastel colors and floral embellishments for spring.

Jennifer Lopez for Coach Mother’s Day 2023 ad campaign.

In one image, Lopez poses in a romper with black sandals as she holds a pink floral-embellished Rogue tote. Another image features Lopez in a brown Coach logo-print sweater with a pink Coach Tabby bag on her lap.

Jennifer Lopez for Coach’s Mother’s Day 2023 ad campaign.

Flowers play a big part in the artistic direction of the collection. Every campaign image features a floral motif, whether it’s a pot of flowers, a floral print outfit, or Lopez posing in a blooming garden.

Jennifer Lopez for Coach’s Mother’s Day 2023 ad campaign.

Coach named Lopez a global brand ambassador for their line in 2019. She began appearing in ads for the company in spring 2020. In her 2002 music video “All I Have,” she carried the Coach Signature bag. In October 2020, the label unveiled a new handbag style in collaboration with her, the Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton bag. The handbag was a classic style reimagined by Lopez and Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers. Lopez also appeared in Coach’s 2022 holiday campaign in November.

