‘Project Runway’ Alum Coral Castillo Collaborates With Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese on Macramé Sneakers and Fanny Packs

“Project Runway” finalist Coral Castillo is teaming up with Cheetos for a colorful collection of macramé accessories. Inspired by their new Mac ‘n Cheese line, Castillo’s designs take inspiration from the Cheetos flavors you know and love.

“Being in fashion requires you to be bold and break the rules a little, so it was refreshing to work with a brand like Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese that embraces that,” Castillo said in a statement.

The limited-edition collection includes macramé high-top sneakers and fanny packs, which come in bold shades of orange, red and green. Each colorway represents a different Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese flavor: Bold & Cheesy, Cheesy Jalapeño and Flamin’ Hot.

Although Castillo specializes in macramé, this was her first time designing footwear. She relied on thick knits to channel to the swirly shape of Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese noodles, as well as the snack brand’s crunchy, crispy corn puffs.

“I used square knots and double clinch knots,” Castillo told WWD. “Anyone who knows macramé knows that these are the basic knots, and they’re very recognizable. We used three-millimeter knots, which are kind of chunky so you can have a better feel of it.”

Castillo’s Mac-Tops include a cheetah print insole and tongue, while the shoe’s outsoles are imprinted with the Cheetos logo and corkscrew noodle shapes.

Coral Castillo, the Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese x Coral Castillo macramé collection designer. Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese

The Fanny Mac, which can be worn as a crossbody or as a belt bag, features a rotini zipper pull and cheetah print lining. Its rectangular form is just large enough to fit a box of Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese.

Working with bold colors posed another challenge for Castillo, who prefers designing with darker hues. The Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese collaboration marks her first time working with orange and green, shades she normally avoids. Castillo’s experience on “Project Runway,” however, inspired her to take risks with her color palette.

“During one challenge, I thought, ‘How can I keep myself in this competition?’ I’m going to use this bright yellow, so the color speaks for itself,” the designer explained. “From that, I learned that it’s OK to work with color, that you can still be yourself and keep your aesthetic.”

Fans can enter for a chance to win pieces from Castillos’ limited-edition collaboration by entering online at cheetosmacrame.com from Aug. 9 through Sept. 8. Winners will be selected at random to receive either a pair of Mac-Tops or a Fanny Mac.