Pop-Tarts Collaborates With Crocs on Sweet Clogs That Come With Edible Jibbitz: How to Buy and More Details

Jibbitz are about to get a whole lot sweeter thanks to Crocs’ newest collaboration with Pop-Tarts. The footwear brand’s latest limited-edition release features the first edible Jibbitz and a pair of custom Pop-Tart-themed clogs.

Retailing for $70, the Croc-Tarts kit will be available starting Thursday at noon ET on Croc-Tarts.com. There will be three additional drops on Aug. 11, Aug. 16 and Aug. 18.

Included in the kit is a box of unfrosted strawberry Pop-Tarts, which can be decorated with gummy Croc-shaped Jibbitz. Add the strawberry and blueberry-flavored candies to your tasty pastry using edible glue.

Pop-Tarts x Crocs Crocs

The kit’s wearable component is a pair of Classic beige Clogs, which come with themed Jibbitz shaped like the brand’s iconic logo and two fan favorite flavors of Pop-Tarts: Wild Berry and Frosted Strawberry.

Those who are interested in purchasing the Croc-Tarts kit must enter online at Croc-Tarts.com starting Wednesday at noon ET. They will be notified via email whether they’ve won a chance to purchase the kit, which will be available on a first come-first-serve basis.

This isn’t the first time Crocs has teamed up with confectionary companies. In 2022, the retailer released a line of clogs inspired by General Mills cereals including Trix, Honey Nut Cheerios, Cocoa Puffs, Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Crocs also debuted three pairs of Peeps-themed around Easter in 2020.

Crocs launched two other notable foodie collaborations in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The first, a collection with Kentucky Fried Chicken, featured drumstick Jibbitz, while the Hidden Valley Ranch x Crocs collab included speckled clogs reminiscent of the popular salad dressing.

Limited-edition Crocs are valuable on the resale market. The aforementioned pairs range from $154 to $574 on StockX, more than double their original retail prices, proving that sneakers aren’t the only hype in demand.