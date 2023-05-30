×
David Yurman Partners With The Trevor Project for 2023 Pride Collection

It marks Yurman's second collaboration with the nonprofit.

David Yurman Pavé Bar Bracelet
David Yurman Pavé Bar Bracelet David Yurman

High-end jeweler David Yurman is teaming up with The Trevor Project to release two additions to its Pride collection.

The pavé bar bracelet is crafted with yellow gold and a row of vivid gems including sapphires and rubies. Retailing at $4,500, the 35mm sterling silver streamline tag is also adorned with rainbow pavé stones.

These two new items join David Yurman’s colorful collection of Pride jewelry, which features a selection of beaded bracelets and a gold baguette tag. Also apart of the line is the orange cable rubber bracelet, priced at $20.

David Yurman’s orange cable rubber bracelet.

Throughout the year, 20 percent of sales from select rainbow designs go back to the organization to support Trevor’s life-affirming work. Additionally, David Yurman will donate 100 percent of net profits from the rubber bracelets to The Trevor Project.

The Trevor Project is the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for the LGBTQ community. It provides support through free and confidential crisis intervention, which is available 24/7 via phone, chat or text.

David Yurman previously partnered with The Trevor Project in 2022. Together, they’ve helped more than 3,600 young people via secure counseling. This year, David Yurman pledges a minimum of $50,000 to the nonprofit.

The Trevor Project is collaborating with several other brands for Pride month this year. Dr. Martens and Revlon are donating to Trevor, while Haverhill, Paula Rosen, Alt Swim and Harry’s razors are contributing proceeds from the sales of their Pride-themed items.

