Dior Shows Plenty of Heart With Festive Motifs in Valentine’s Day Gift Guide Collection

The brand's selections feature apparel, handbags, jewelry and more.

Dior Micro Lady D-Joy Bag, valentines day gift guide collection
Dior Micro Lady D-Joy Bag in red with heart motif. Courtesy of Dior

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and brands are trying to get in on the holiday shopping action. Dior is one of them, with new items that have been curated as part of its Valentine’s Day gift guide, featuring apparel, handbags, jewelry and more available on Dior.com.

Dior, through its beauty arm, also recently expanded into Ulta Beauty, which is stocking many of the brand’s lip products, including the TikTok famous Lip Glow Oil, in about 200 doors.

Here, a look at some of the brand’s standout heart-motif offerings.

Dior Caro Heart Pouch With Chain

The Dior Caro heart pouch is a crossbody bag crafted in pink calfskin leather with heart-motif Cannage topstitching. The chain strap is removable, so the pouch can also be used as a clutch or slipped into a larger bag.

Dior Caro Heart Pouch with Chain, heart-motif Cannage topstitching, valentines day gift guide 2023

Micro Lady D-Joy Bag in Red With Heart Motif

The Lady D-Joy is a new micro bag from Dior. The bag is a miniature version of the famous Lady Dior bag, made iconic by Diana, Princess of Wales in the ‘90s. The new creation features an allover heart motif and gold hardware. It can be carried by hand or worn as a crossbody.

Micro Lady D-Joy Bag in Red with Heart Motif, red purse, quilted hearts, valentines day gift guide collection 2023

Belted Shorts in Red and White Cotton Gabardine

Dior’s heart-print short offering incorporates a high waist and double belt buckles — and serve as an excuse to go on vacation somewhere warm.

Belted Shorts in Red and White Cotton Gabardine, red heart pattern motifs, valentines day gift guide dior 2023

Ecru Technical Cashmere and Wool Knit Sweater

This long-sleeve cashmere and wool knit sweater is adorned with Dior’s bandanna motif. The sweater can also match other Dior bandanna-print creations for those serious Dior fans.

ecru Technical Cashmere and Wool Knit Sweater, heart motifs patterns, valentines day gift guide 2023 collection clothes, bandana motif
