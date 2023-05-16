×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 16, 2023

Disney’s 2023 Pride Collection Brings Vibrant Rainbow Colors to Micky Mouse, the Marvel Universe and Star Wars: Everything You Need to Know

The new line of products features clothing, mouse ears and accessories.

The 2023 Disney Pride collection, lgbtq, rainbow clothing, marvel
The 2023 Disney Pride collection. The Walt Disney Company

Disney debuted its fifth Pride collection on Monday. The product line is available to purchase at select retail locations at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts, as well as online at ShopDisney.com.

The concept was dreamed up by LGBTQ cast members, and spans Disney’s variety of properties, including Marvel and Star Wars.

The Pride collection also celebrates the company’s dedication to the LGBTQ community year-round. Disney works with nonprofits including the Ali Forney Center, GLSEN and The Trevor Project, which support inclusive environments for LGBTQ youth.

The 2023 Disney Pride collection, lgbtq, rainbow clothing, marvel
The 2023 Disney Pride collection. The Walt Disney Company

The 2023 Pride collection features a wide range of products including mouse ears, clothing, accessories, home goods and pet gear priced from $14.99 to $78.

Disney’s main mouse, Mickey, is seen in hoodies ($64.99) and Spirit jerseys ($74.99), which also bear the LGBTQ Pride flag rainbow color scheme. Four-legged friends can also join in on the fun with a matching pet Spirit jersey ($39.99).

The 2023 Disney Pride collection, lgbtq, rainbow clothing, marvel
The 2023 Disney Pride collection.

The Disney Pride theme continues with homeware products, including a set of tumbler glasses ($29.99) and a bottle stopper ($19.99), both emblazoned with rainbow Mickey Mouse logos.

Accessories include Pride flag mouse ears and Marvel merchandise such as a headband inspired by America Chavez from “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” both priced at $34.99.

The 2023 Disney Pride collection, lgbtq, rainbow clothing, marvel, tumblers, poc, progressive flag poc
The 2023 Disney Pride collection.

Other Marvel products featured are Loungefly’s mini backpack ($78) and the poplin button-down ($59.99), both covered in rainbow icons including Thor’s hammer and Captain America’s shield.

There are also plenty of options for Star Wars fans such as rainbow droid figurines ($74.99) and a Pride Millennium Falcon pin ($14.99).

Disney’s 2023 Pride Collection comes just in time for Disneyland’s first Pride event, which occurs in June. Pride Nites will take place on June 13 and 15 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. PT. Tickets cost $139, not including parking.

