Dominique Jackson Does Robot-like Choreography Blindfolded at Mugler’s Runway Show in Sensual Lace Look

Mugler returned to the runway for the first time in three years on Thursday during Paris Haute Couture Week to show its fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Joining the star-studded cast of models on the runway, including Irina Shayk, Shalom Harlow and Amber Valletta, was “Pose” actress Dominique Jackson.

Dominique Jackson at Mugler RTW fall 2022. Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

The actress walked the runway wearing a black lace blindfold and lace corset bodysuit with glove-silhouette sleeves. The look was complemented with matching lace thigh-high tights and pointy-toe heels.

Jackson also carried the brand’s new Spiral Curve 01, the first handbag creative director Casey Cadwallader designed for the house. The handbag is an asymmetric shoulder bag in a distorted cylindrical shape that comes in three sizes.

Jackson completed the look with a bold glossy red lip and a blond wig.

During her walk on the runway, as Jackson descended the steps, she seemingly lost her footing and quickly transitioned into doing robot-style choreography and proceeded to strut the runway.

Jackson is no stranger to working with Mugler. When Cadwallader began using films to show the brand’s collections, Jackson was included alongside other stars such as Megan Thee Stallion, Chloë Sevigny and Hunter Schafer.

Taking to Instagram, Jackson thanked Cadwallader and the Mugler team, calling her time on the catwalk “an amazing experience, a dream come true and a blessing beyond.”

The runway show marked the first show from Mugler since the death of its namesake founder Thierry Mugler last year. Last fall, the Brooklyn Museum dedicated an exhibition to the late designer titled “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime,” highlighting his work through the decades.

Paris Haute Couture Week began Monday and concluded Thursday.