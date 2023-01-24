EXCLUSIVE: Emily Ratajkowski Leads the Versace Pack in Vibrant Pops of Purple for New Spring 2023 Campaign Celebrating Powerful Silhouettes

Emily Ratajkowski has struck a pose for Versace’s latest campaign for the brand’s spring 2023 collection. The new campaign was shot by the fashion photography duo of Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, best known as Mert & Marcus.

The image features Ratajkowski wearing a single-breasted blazer in black wool worn over the brand’s Orchid Barocco print chiffon dress in dark orchid purple, with wide-leg viscose Duchesse cargo pants, a black leather belt with a gold-tone Medusa Heritage buckle and carrying the dark orchid purple Greca Goddess small bag.

Details of this season’s ready-to-wear pieces included slash dresses and tops with signature Versace slashes, leather jackets, pants, skirts with fringe and stud finishes, structured jackets worn over fluid dresses and skirts with macramé finishes, print dresses layered over cargo and laser-cut denim pants, jackets and skirts with metallic zebra motif finishes, eveningwear with fringed leather and party wear in custom-crushed and metallic finishes.

For bags and accessories, details include the re-edition of an archival Versace hobo bag style available in three sizes and finishes, and the Greca Goddess lines of bags featuring Versace’s signature house code Greca hardware, now available in a new dark orchid purple colorway.

Versace has also unveiled a new line of platform pumps and knee-high boots featuring pointy toes, wavy platforms and notched heels, finished in brushed leather, satin and lamb leather.

“The Versace woman is strong, purposeful, and always the pack leader, ” Donatella Versace said in a statement about the collection. “This season I love her in black or bold colors and powerful silhouettes. My essentials this season are the slash dress in black worn under the ultimate black leather coat.”

Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai worked as the creative directors for the campaign. In addition to Ratajkowski, the campaign features models Faaby Fall, Wang Fei, Mika Santos, Iva Varvarchuk and Lulu Wood.