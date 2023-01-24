×
EXCLUSIVE: Emily Ratajkowski Leads the Versace Pack in Vibrant Pops of Purple for New Spring 2023 Campaign Celebrating Powerful Silhouettes

The brand's new campaign was shot by fashion photography duo Mert & Marcus.

Emily Ratajkowski for Versace spring 2023
Versace spring 2023 campaign. Courtesy photo

Emily Ratajkowski has struck a pose for Versace’s latest campaign for the brand’s spring 2023 collection. The new campaign was shot by the fashion photography duo of Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, best known as Mert & Marcus.

The image features Ratajkowski wearing a single-breasted blazer in black wool worn over the brand’s Orchid Barocco print chiffon dress in dark orchid purple, with wide-leg viscose Duchesse cargo pants, a black leather belt with a gold-tone Medusa Heritage buckle and carrying the dark orchid purple Greca Goddess small bag.

Emily Ratajkowski for Versace spring 2023.

Details of this season’s ready-to-wear pieces included slash dresses and tops with signature Versace slashes, leather jackets, pants, skirts with fringe and stud finishes, structured jackets worn over fluid dresses and skirts with macramé finishes, print dresses layered over cargo and laser-cut denim pants, jackets and skirts with metallic zebra motif finishes, eveningwear with fringed leather and party wear in custom-crushed and metallic finishes.

For bags and accessories, details include the re-edition of an archival Versace hobo bag style available in three sizes and finishes, and the Greca Goddess lines of bags featuring Versace’s signature house code Greca hardware, now available in a new dark orchid purple colorway.

Versace has also unveiled a new line of platform pumps and knee-high boots featuring pointy toes, wavy platforms and notched heels, finished in brushed leather, satin and lamb leather.

“The Versace woman is strong, purposeful, and always the pack leader, ” Donatella Versace said in a statement about the collection. “This season I love her in black or bold colors and powerful silhouettes. My essentials this season are the slash dress in black worn under the ultimate black leather coat.”

Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai worked as the creative directors for the campaign. In addition to Ratajkowski, the campaign features models Faaby Fall, Wang Fei, Mika Santos, Iva Varvarchuk and Lulu Wood.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

